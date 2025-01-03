Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newry City manager Darren Mullen hailed “a good start to the window” after moving quickly to bring two new players to the Showgrounds alongside recalling in-form Brian Healy from an impressive loan spell at Ballyclare Comrades as his side look to take steps towards avoiding the threat of Championship relegation.

Mullen’s men currently sit 11th in the Irish League’s second-tier, level on points with bottom side Newington and five adrift of Ballinamallard United who sit one spot above them, and the Newry chief had spoken openly about his desire to recruit during the January transfer window.

Both Lorcan Donnelly and Jamie Doran have arrived on loan for the rest of the season from Glentoran and Glenavon respectively while Healy is now back with his parent club after scoring 11 times in 21 Championship appearances for Ballyclare this term.

Donnelly, who turns 19 later this month, had spent the first half of the current campaign with Premier Intermediate League outfit Lisburn Distillery and made his Premiership debut for the Glens last season as a substitute against Coleraine.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen with Lorcan Donnelly, Jamie Doran and Brian Healy. (Photo by Newry City AFC)

“Lorcan is a young lad with huge potential and has already played numerous games for Distillery this season,” said Mullen. “I know they have high hopes for him at Glentoran so he comes to us pushing for the number one spot.”

Glentoran’s goalkeeping coach Elliott Morris has been tracking Donnelly’s progress at Distillery and feels a temporary move to Newry is the ideal next step.

“This is the perfect next step for Lorcan’s development,” he said. “His time at Lisburn Distillery provided him with an excellent introduction to senior men’s football, and now this move to Newry City will see him face an even higher standard of opposition.

“We’ve been closely tracking Lorcan’s progress this season, and his development has been outstanding.

"This loan presents the perfect opportunity for him to continue that upward trajectory, and we’re excited to welcome him back for pre-season training as an even more accomplished goalkeeper.”

Doran had made 13 Premiership appearances for Glenavon this season and Mullen admits the 20-year-old is a player he’s attempted to sign before.

“Jamie is a player I’ve tried to sign on a few occasions, so I’m delighted to finally get him to The Showgrounds,” he said. “He is technically very good and plays with a high level of energy, which is what we need added into our midfield at the minute.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions that January would be an important transfer window for us, as it would give me an opportunity to bring in players that suit my style of play.

“I doubt this will be the end of our transfer business, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, but it’s a good start to the window and will hopefully give the fans a bit of a lift.”