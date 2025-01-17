Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee insists the Championship club are in “no rush to let any of our talented young players go anywhere” as top-flight teams continue to show interest in their star talent.

A host of Premiership clubs are admirers of 22-year-old striker Tiarnan O’Connor, who has scored 17 goals in 23 league appearances this term following last weekend’s hat-trick against Armagh City, while Josh Kee – the son of Welders boss Paul – has also caught the eye after a breakout campaign and shone in an Irish Cup defeat to Glentoran earlier this month.

Both are key members of a Welders side that are chasing Premiership promotion this term with Kee’s men sitting only two points adrift of second-placed Limavady United while holding a game in hand ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ballinamallard United.

O’Connor has enjoyed a superb return to the Irish League after previously spending time on the books of Chesterfield, scoring 30 goals in 50 Championship outings across two seasons at the Blanchflower Stadium.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Kee has continued to develop an impressive young squad – eight of the starters in their cup defeat to Glentoran were aged 24 or under – and the Welders chief is aware their performances will attract interest.

"There may be a possibility of players going out but that all depends on what is presented to us,” he told the club’s media channel. “At this moment in time we are in no rush to let any of our talented young players go anywhere.

"It shows the squad is doing something right if we have interest in the players, which we have. We have got a lot of talented young players which has been well documented and it's inevitable that these boys will attract interest, which is what's happened.

"The team is in a good place at the minute and for us to kick on we need all our better young players about the place so hopefully we can retain the players we have and review it at the end of the season.

"It has been a crazy week with clubs interested and other parties getting in touch about players. It has been interesting and the sooner it ends the better."

While Lewis Mearns (Coagh United), Dylan Agnew (Lisburn Distillery), Brandon Doyle and Darragh McCloskey (both Ballyclare Comrades) have departed the club this month alongside Adam McAleenan, Kee has moved to bring in both James McClay and former Glentoran attacker Salou Jallow.

"James is a player that was here previously and we know what he can bring to a team,” added Kee. “He has experience at Championship level and he was a key player here so hopefully he can get back to that level.

"Jallow has had experience at Glentoran and Ards, played in England and is 26 years of age...we needed somebody in that area.

"He is down in games and he probably needs to train so it might take him three or four weeks to get up to speed.