Irish League boss knows team selection in shock loss 'will be questioned' after 'very disappointing day at the office'

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee knows his team selection for Saturday’s shock 2-0 defeat to Newington “will be questioned” as Limavady United drew level on points in the race to seal Premiership promotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Welders had only lost one of their last 14 Championship matches – a run which has put them in strong position to finish second behind title favourites Bangor – heading into a weekend clash with bottom side Newington at Inver Park.

Jay Donnelly’s impact since arriving on loan at Newington from Glentoran continued this weekend with the 29-year-old netting a brace to help his side leapfrog Newry City, who lost out 3-1 to Limavady, into 11th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donnelly has now scored seven league goals in as many matches to breathe new life into Newington’s survival hopes, collecting 10 of their 28 points to date with the former Cliftonville striker in their ranks, including victories over Newry, Ballyclare Comrades and now high-flying Welders.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Having contested five matches in March and coming off the back of Tuesday’s impressive 4-1 win over Bangor, Kee made several changes with the likes of Jack Mills, Craig Harris, David Parkhouse, Ewan McCoubrey and Liam Mullan dropping out of the starting line-up, but it didn’t have the desired effect.

"They were warned before the game what was potentially going to happen, didn't act on it...it's a team selection which will be questioned and rightly so,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “I'm the manager and will take the hit, I pick the team.

"I thought I'd done it for the right reasons because we need an arsenal of players moving forward...we've a lot of games coming up with boys on borderline injury problems, fatigue concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We gave them a chance to show what they can do and that's what we've seen which is disappointing.

"You've no divine right to win a football match as you've seen here today. Newington are fighting for their lives and it was a free hit for them.

"We just didn't do enough. There's a bit of coming down after the Bangor game...the performance level was to do with mentality. You need people stepping up in these games and we didn't and that's why we've come up wanting."

The result means Limavady have now drawn level with the Welders on 60 points – both teams trail Bangor by eight – heading into the split while Annagh United, who tend to save their best form for this time of the season, are four adrift in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annagh have now won their last three league matches after blowing Institute away on Saturday with Stephen Murray scoring four times in a 6-2 win at the Brandywell.

Elsewhere, Ards warmed up for Friday’s Irish Cup semi-final showdown against Cliftonville by beating Ballyclare Comrades 3-1 with an Eamon Scannell brace helping move John Bailie’s side into fifth.