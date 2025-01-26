Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newry City manager Darren Mullen issued an apology to the club’s supporters after his side produced a performance that is “far from acceptable” during their 4-0 Championship defeat to Annagh United.

Mullen’s men fell behind on the stroke of half-time as Kris Calvert fired home while a Georgie Poynton own goal, Philip Donnelly strike and Calvert’s second after the break condemned Newry to a 15th league loss of the campaign.

After dropping down from the Premiership last season, the Showgrounds outfit are in another relegation battle, currently sitting 11th – three points better off than bottom side Newington, who have played two matches fewer and travel to Newry next month, and three adrift of nearest rivals Ballinamallard United.

Newry showed what they’re capable of by running Premiership outfit Carrick Rangers close in the Irish Cup before losing out 4-3 while they celebrated victory over league leaders Bangor in their previous league outing.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

"It's very frustrating because we played really well against Carrick, poor against Ballyclare, really well against Bangor and then poor here,” Mullen told the club’s media channel. “We didn't turn up.

"It's really frustrating and it's not an acceptable performance.

"I can only apologise to the fans who turned up to watch that. I'm sure they were expecting a better game after seeing us last week.

"It's back to the drawing board and we need to fix it. It's lack of consistency which is killing us and why we are where we are in the league. It's a performance that is far from acceptable.

"I look at myself before anyone else - did we prepare the team in the right manner? Yes. Did we see that coming? No. We have to fix it. There's no way I'm accepting that performance from the players."

Their meeting with Newington on February 7 is crucial for Newry as they look to avoid a second consecutive drop and with a free weekend due to the Irish Cup, Mullen has extra time on the training pitch to try and implement change.

"I'd like to keep at it and try to fix things, but it does give us a break and we know it's a massive game,” he added. “If we can't go and beat Newington then we don't deserve to be in this league and that's the reality of it.

"I didn't say anything in the changing room after because there's no point...if the players don't know that's unacceptable and need me to tell them then there's something badly wrong.

"It's alright coming out and doing interviews after beating Bangor and everything is great, but this is the reality of it. We're in a relegation battle and we have to show some fight."

There was only one other fixture in the Championship on Saturday as Ballinamallard and Ards drew 2-2 at Ferney Park.

Aidan Steele’s brace helped give Ards a two-goal advantage at half-time but Sean McAteer netted twice after the break to salvage a point for Mark Stafford’s side.