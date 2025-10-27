Irish League boss praises 'brilliant' former Linfield striker and predicts he's only 'getting better'

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee feels former Linfield striker Ethan Devine will only continue “getting better” after scoring his third Championship goal of the season in their weekend win over Ballinamallard United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devine, who was previously on the books of Cliftonville, joined Linfield from Knockbreda in 2022 and spent time on loan at Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United while with the Blues.

The 24-year-old made 44 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s side across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, scoring nine times in the process, and netted a crucial goal as Linfield progressed past The New Saints in Champions League qualifying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made a summer switch to the Welders, who narrowly missed out on a shot at Premiership promotion last term and currently sit third after 13 matches, trailing leaders Annagh United by five points.

Former Linfield striker Ethan Devine has impressed at H&W Welders. (Photo by INPHO/Jonathan Porter)

Having previously scored against both Loughgall and Dundela, Devine further added to his Welders tally during Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Ballinamallard and Kee predicts there’s even more to come from his striker.

"Harry O'Connor has come in and been a breath of fresh air with the way he goes about his business,” Kee told the club’s media channel. “He just turned 18 in August, Senan (Devine) is the same.

"They're playing in a competitive Championship so credit to the two players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ethan Devine is coming back after a good career at Linfield and is making his way back into the game.

"He has been a credit to work with, his attitude is brilliant, he wants to work, learn, trains well, and he's getting better. The work he put in for the team was outstanding and credit to him and the other two boys who had outstanding quality."

The free-flowing Welders have scored more goals (26) than any other Championship team – they will travel to Newington, who sit second on that list, this weekend.

Former Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly sits top of the individual charts having struck 11 times in 13 appearances while older brother Rory has netted five, including three in his last two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had a couple of decent results there and a couple of bad results, so maybe it's going to be a high-scoring game!" added Kee. “The Donnellys are up front and if you supply them they can get you goals out of nothing.