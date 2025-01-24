Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

H&W Welders boss Paul Kee says lessons learned from playing at Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough while Nigel Clough was in the squad have helped him handle his own father-son working relationship with Josh, who has just sealed a move to Larne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cloughs had one of the most successful family relationships in football, winning two League Cup crowns together while all 311 of Nigel’s league appearances between 1984-1993 came under his legendary father – he even scored the final goal of Brian’s iconic tenure.

Kee spent time at Forest after leaving Mansfield Town in 1985 and is now having a similar experience with 22-year-old son Josh, who attracted serious interest before opting to join Larne alongside Tiarnan O’Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh has scored eight goals across all competitions and will return to the Blanchflower Stadium on loan for the rest of this season to help the Welders’ promotion push.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

It’s an interesting dynamic for the Kee family and those that find themselves in the same position in the Irish League – Johnny Law coaches son Glenn at Tobermore United while highly-rated Dergview teenager Sam Sproule is under the watchful eye of father Ivan, a former Northern Ireland international.

Paul and Josh also worked together at Maiden City and the former admits he’s extremely proud at what his son is achieving after taking the next step in his football journey.

"I've never ever played Josh because he was my son - if he wasn't doing it he wouldn't be playing - but he plays because he's a good footballer,” he said. “I was lucky enough to be at Forest when Brian and Nigel Clough were there and they had a good relationship and Nigel played well under his father, but he treated him like anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nigel then left Forest, went to Liverpool and had a distinguished career.

"There are some father-son relationships that work and that example is at the top-end of English football, but it's the same dynamic.

"When I started off people would say 'it's dangerous taking your son' but I've been an ex-professional and I was 35 when Josh was born so had experience.

"I was keen to put that into him and then there's the aspect where you want to be dad and spend good quality time with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two of us have mixed it well and he has always been understanding of what is needed. Of course it's great that he's going to Larne and hopefully Nathan Rooney and Gary Haveron can take him up another level."

Just like with any potential transfer deal, Paul had to weigh up what is the best move for the player – in this case one of the most important people in his life – while looking after the Welders, ensuring they get a fair deal after developing top talent.

Josh has undoubtedly taken his game to another level in the Championship this season and Paul says he’s just happy to see his son pursuing something he loves.

"He has always had a very strong determination to do well,” he added. “I've never had any bother with him and he has always been dedicated to his football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He always puts it above everything and in recent times he has been making a career out of coaching too and he's very good at that as well.

"He takes a youth team at Maiden City and it's a shame he will have to relinquish that, but he's doing the right thing and going into a great environment for him.

"This is going to be great for him to kick on and it's up to him now to develop further at Larne, which is what they'll want as well.