Irish League boss 'we all know why there's interest in him' message after in-demand striker continues fine form with hat-trick
The 22-year-old has attracted the attention of Premiership clubs after a stunning start to the second-tier campaign, scoring 17 times in 23 league appearances this term – a tally which only Dundela ace Michael McLellan (20) can better.
O’Connor produced a quickfire first half double to put the Welders in front after another promising young attacking talent, Igor Rutkowski, had netted his 11th league goal of the campaign for Shea Campbell’s Eagles.
Former Chesterfield forward O’Connor had contributed five braces for Paul Kee’s side this season and ticked off a maiden hat-trick to put the visitors 3-1 up at Holm Park, but Conor Mullen pulled one back before Ethan Jordan scored a 95th minute equaliser to salvage a point.
Kee has known O’Connor for many years, working together at Maiden City before his switch to England, and moved quickly to sign him for the Welders upon his return home.
O’Connor has now scored 30 league goals in 50 appearances across two seasons at Blanchflower Stadium and Kee praised yet another standout showing from his talisman.
"After they scored after two minutes I was really pleased that we responded with personality and character,” he told the club’s media channel. “Tiarnan scored two good goals...it was a great cross from Josh (Kee) and great header and his second one he does well after a nice through ball from Chopper (Craig Harris), he finishes it brilliantly.
"His third one is instinctive. We all know why there's interest in him – he's an outstanding goalscorer, outstanding player, outstanding young man and he's important for what this football club does between now and the end of the season.
"It's disappointing because you know if you win today you go second...I'm disappointed. In games against an aggressive, highly-motivated team, you need to match that and at times we didn't."
Kee also handed a Welders debut to former Glentoran and Ards attacker Salou Jallow, who joined the East Belfast club from Australian outfit North Geelong Warriors, and hopes to complete further deals in the January window.
"We're trying to find out about him and I put him on because we needed to make a change and impact,” added Kee. “Unfortunately because of the nature of the game it was difficult for him and (James) McClay to come on.
"We need all the players we can get. I know the window is open now and we're hoping to get some players in."
