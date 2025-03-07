Irish League boss with 'don't know where we go' message after tough run but will continue 'fighting for points'

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley admits he doesn’t “know where we go” after his side’s winless run extended to four matches last weekend but will continue fighting for points as the East Belfast outfit look to finish as high up the Championship table as possible.

The Duns have only won one of their six league matches in 2025 and were dealt a hammer blow during the recent transfer window when Michael McLellan, who’d scored 21 goals in 23 appearances to top the second-tier charts, returned to H&W Welders while Aaron Prendergast was recalled from his loan spell by Glenavon.

Gourley’s side still sit comfortably inside the top-half, occupying fifth spot with a gap of six points to Saturday’s opponents Armagh City in the race to secure a top-six position prior to the split, but the Wilgar Park chief says recent showings have been “disheartening”.

"I don't know where we go, to be honest,” Gourley told the club’s media channel after last Friday’s draw with Ballyclare Comrades. “I can't fault the guys - we had a meeting last week, had a chat and to be fair to them they were all there in training and busted their gut, but we went out (against Ballyclare) and looked like we'd just met up and were all over the place at times.

"That's the bit that I can't put my finger on and is the bit which is disappointing for Ginge (Laurence Fyfe, assistant) and I.

"What you're seeing at the weekend isn't what we're doing during the week...I know it's easy in training but the effort and commitment in training is far more than they are giving in matches.

"That's the worrying thing and it's disheartening.

"You're here to compete and when you put that shirt on you're going to give as much as you can for as long as you can...some of us aren't doing that at the minute. Some are doing it as individuals and some collectively.

"A couple of experienced guys have said a few home truths about desire and we're lacking desire from certain individuals...that's not the type of player we need at Dundela.

"There are guys that are busting a gut, putting in a shift, but there are others that don't want to go into a tackle or get on the end of a cross. We're struggling to score goals."

Dundela and Armagh were involved in a thriller when they last met in December at Holm Park with a McLellan hat-trick helping the visitors race into a 4-0 lead before City struck three times in the second half to ensure a nervy finish.

"Hopefully we can get a couple more back off the treatment bench and get another healthy squad to pick from,” added Gourley. “We're now fighting for points.

"Armagh came back against us in the away match and made it very interesting through heart and desire...if we don't have heart, desire, effort and commitment, we'll get the same again. It'll be a long, tough afternoon at home. We'll go again."