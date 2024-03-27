Irish League club announce departure of manager after just under six months in charge
The 38-year-old, who had previously spent time as a coach at Institute and Ballinamallard United, was appointed to his first senior management job in October following the exit of Tommy Canning and leaves with Dergview sitting 11th in the second-tier standings.
Ex-Irish League defender Friars won his first match in charge after beating Newington 2-1 on October 21, but only found success in two of the next 20 across competitions (five draws, 13 defeats).
"Dergview Football Club has taken the decision to relieve 1st team manager Emmet Friars from his position,” the club posted on Facebook. “We wish to thank Emmet for his hard work, dedication and professionalism whilst in charge of the 1st team and wish him all the best for the future.”
After losing 2-0 to nearest rivals Ards on Saturday, Dergview now trail the Clandeboye Park outfit by five points in the race for safety.
Their final scheduled pre-split fixture against H&W Welders was postponed due to a waterlogged Darragh Park pitch on Tuesday evening before they face five further fixtures in an attempt to preserve their Championship status.
If Dergview do finish in 11th, they’d face a relegation/promotion play-off against the team that end this season’s Premier Intermediate League in second with Limavady United, Armagh City, Rathfriland Rangers, Ballymacash Rangers and Queen’s University all potential opponents.
