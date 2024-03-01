Irish League club announce manager has stepped down after historic spell in charge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wilson took over the top job at Iveagh Park in April 2021 and successfully guided Rathfriland to the Irish League for the first time in their history this season after winning the 2022/23 NAFL Premier Division title before beating Coagh United and Oxford Sunnyside in the promotion play-offs.

The Whites have enjoyed a stellar campaign to date, sitting fourth in the table after 17 matches and just seven points adrift of current leaders Limavady United, losing only two of their eight league matches in 2024.

Wilson also delivered the club’s second Bob Radcliffe Cup on Boxing Day following a comprehensive 6-0 victory over neighbours Moneyslane, but has had to step away due to “other commitments”.

Ronnie Haughey has been appointed Rathfriland Rangers first team manager. PIC: Rathfriland Rangers

He will still be involved with the club in a coaching and scouting capacity.

Former Banbridge Town boss Haughey now takes permanent control of the first team after overseeing the last five league matches during a transition period.

"Rathfriland FC announce that, due to other commitments, Ally Wilson has stepped down from his role of first team manager,” the club posted on Facebook. “The club have moved to appoint Ronnie Haughey as first team manager.

"Ronnie, who is a well-respected former manager of Rathfriland Rangers and has plenty of experience in the local game, has been in getting to know the players over the last few weeks.

"Ally will retain a coaching and scouting role with the club and will be involved when he can. Rathfriland FC says a massive “thank you” to Ally and extends best wishes to Ronnie in his new role.”