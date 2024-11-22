Irish League club Coleraine 'remain in dialogue' with Causeway Coast & Glens Council after reports of potential Showgrounds closure
BBC Sport NI reported on Thursday evening that the local council were preparing to issue legal proceedings and shut down both stands and the club’s social club having not received a structural integrity report since June 2022.
In a statement, the Bannsiders say they remain in communication with the council and that the Showgrounds, which is located on the Ballycastle Road, will remain open as usual ahead of hosting Crusaders in the Premiership on Sunday.
"We acknowledge the recent article published by the BBC regarding the structural appraisal involving our organisation,” read the statement. “Coleraine takes matters of structural integrity and public safety very seriously.
"We can confirm that we remain in dialogue with Causeway Coast & Glens Council to ensure compliance with all relevant safety standards and The Showgrounds remains open as usual. The Club looks forward to welcoming fans to The Showgrounds this Sunday as normal.”
