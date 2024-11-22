Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine have confirmed they remain in discussions with the Causeway Coast & Glens Council after reports emerged the Premiership club were on the verge of having their stadium closed due to safety concerns.

BBC Sport NI reported on Thursday evening that the local council were preparing to issue legal proceedings and shut down both stands and the club’s social club having not received a structural integrity report since June 2022.

In a statement, the Bannsiders say they remain in communication with the council and that the Showgrounds, which is located on the Ballycastle Road, will remain open as usual ahead of hosting Crusaders in the Premiership on Sunday.

"We acknowledge the recent article published by the BBC regarding the structural appraisal involving our organisation,” read the statement. “Coleraine takes matters of structural integrity and public safety very seriously.

The Showgrounds, home of Coleraine. (Photo by Coleraine FC)