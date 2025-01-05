Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newly-appointed Ballyclare Comrades boss Barry Baggley admits the chance to take over at the Championship club is a “great opportunity” and he’s determined to deliver success.

Following the resignation of former Cliftonville and Larne defender Stephen Small earlier this week after nearly three years in the Dixon Park hotseat, Baggley has been appointed as his successor and will take charge for the first time against Newry City on Saturday.

Baggley, who previously helped Rosario secure promotion to the NAFL Premier Division before taking over at Crewe United, steps in with Ballyclare sitting ninth in Northern Ireland’s second-tier.

It has been a period of change at the club recently with Small’s departure also combined with a number of player exits – Owen McConville (Dollingstown), Michael Morgan (Bangor), Caolan Donnelly (return to Larne) and Brian Healy (return to Newry).

New Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley. (Photo by Ballyclare Comrades)

"I think it's a great opportunity,” Baggley told the club’s media channel. “It's a great club and it's the next logical step in my progression as a coach and manager.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge ahead - it's exciting and everything off the pitch is in place for success and it's about getting it right on the pitch.

"First and foremost I want to get in and around the boys, meet them and identify some gaps where we need to bring in some fresh faces.

"In the short-term, the next five months are critical in finding our style of play, getting as many points on the board as possible and at the end of the season we will evaluate and look at a plan for the next few years to see what we need to bring in to get this club success.

"We want to put smiles on the fans faces and play attacking football.

"There has been a bit of movement so I'm looking to get going and bring in a few bodies ASAP...it's going to be a busy few weeks. We want to bring in not just the right player but the right character because that's important. I'm excited and keen to get going."

Baggley’s former club Crewe have confirmed Scott Bingham as their new manager – his first match in charge will be Friday’s Premier Cup final against Banbridge Rangers at Iveagh Park.

"This morning the club were informed by First team manager Barry Baggley of his decision to accept the same role at Ballyclare Comrades FC with immediate effect,” Crewe posted on their website. “Whilst the timing Barry’s departure is unfortunate, we wish him every success for what is an exciting opportunity for him.

"We also thank him for the progress he has made for us on the pitch over the last 12 months at Crewe Park.

“The club have moved quickly and are delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Bingham as First team manager with immediate effect.

"As previous club captain, U19’s and U23’s manager and in his role as Director of Football, he is perfectly placed to take the team forward and his first game in charge will be Friday evening’s Premier Cup Final against Banbridge Rangers.