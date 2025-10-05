Irish League club confirm manager exit 'by mutual consent' after winless run

Championship outfit Dundela have confirmed the departure of manager Stephen Gourley “by mutual consent” following a winless start to the new season.

The Duns currently sit bottom of Northern Ireland’s second-tier by six points having failed to pick up a victory across 10 matches of the campaign following Saturday’s 3-0 loss away to Armagh City.

Club legend Gourley made 436 appearances as a Dundela player, winning an array of trophies, and was in his second stint in charge at Wilgar Park having returned to the hotseat in 2023.

Dundela enjoyed a superb run throughout the 2023/24 campaign and led the Championship for a large stretch before ultimately finishing in fifth, four points behind champions Portadown.

Stephen Gourley has left his role as Dundela manager. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press)

Gourley sealed another top-half finish last term, but the East Belfast side have struggled this season, conceding a Championship-high 25 goals.

They’ve lost seven of 10 matches, and after Saturday’s defeat at Holm Park, the club have confirmed both Gourley and his assistant Laurence Fyfe have departed their roles.

"Dundela FC can today confirm that both Stephen Gourley and Laurence Fyfe have parted the club by mutual consent,” the club posted on social media. “Both Stephen and Laurence have dedicated numerous years of service to the club over many years as both decorated players and also respected members of the Management team.

"We thank both Stephen and Laurence for their service and dedication to Dundela FC and we wish them both best wishes for the future.”