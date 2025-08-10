In a move rare within Northern Ireland football history, Irish League club Dollingstown have paid a special tribute to former captain and club official Aaron Moffett by permanently retiring his number 6 shirt in honour of the 38-year-old who passed away on August 1.

Saturday’s Irish Cup tie against Rathcoole at Planters Park marked a first competitive fixture for Dollingstown since Aaron sadly succumbed to injuries sustained in a July 12 road accident.

Members of Aaron’s family were invited to the emotional presentation in memory of a man described as Dollingstown’s “greatest ever player”.

Club representatives presented a wreath displaying ‘Moffett 6’ and ‘DFC’, plus officially retired the number 6 jersey he wore with such acclaim for more than a decade as player and captain.

Family members connected to Aaron Moffett (38), who passed away on August 1 following injuries sustained in a road accident during July 12, at Planters Park following a weekend tribute to the former Dollingstown captain and club official that included a wreath in honour of his contribution and official retirement of the number 6 jersey. (Photo by National World)

The wreath and kits bearing his name and number were each presented to family members in the centre circle as players from both clubs stood in tribute.

A message of hope at last Wednesday’s funeral reminded everyone to “let’s continue to celebrate Aaron’s love for life with laughter, kindness and massive claps”.

In keeping with that family request, a minute’s applause was then held within the ground.

"We wanted a fitting tribute to Aaron for our first competitive game since his tragic passing,” said Dollingstown chairman Hubert Watson. “He wore the shirt with such pride and the decision to permanently retire the number 6 is hopefully one small gesture towards honouring his legacy and massive contribution to the club on and off the field for so many years in so many ways.

Dollingstown's wreath tribute to Aaron Moffett after retiring his number 6 jersey in memory of the former captain and club official. (Photo by National World)

"He will forever be remembered as our club’s greatest ever player and discussions are taking place over future tributes.

"Our first thought goes out to Aaron’s family during such immense sadness and we appreciate so many managed to attend the presentation on Saturday.

"They will always be welcome at Dollingstown and we offer support in any way possible.”

The presentation featured club representatives Colin McCullough (president), Hubert (chairman), Stephen Uprichard (first-team manager), Andrew Hamilton (first-team assistant manager), Steven Park (first-team coach), Ben Neill (first-team captain), Nathan McConnell (first-team vice-captain) and Aaron Duke (first-team player), with the latter pair former team-mates of Aaron’s.

Aaron Moffett, who passed away on August 1 at the age of 38, following injuries sustained in a road accident over July 12. (Photo by the Moffett family)

It was noted that Dollingstown’s first goal scored in the 7-0 win arrived on six minutes.

Aaron joined Dollingstown in 2008 and confirmed his 2021 retirement with a testimonial match against Portadown following a playing career that featured 14 trophies.

His previous club, Portadown BBOB, also laid a wreath in Aaron’s memory plus minute’s silence during a recent Mid-Ulster League game with Rectory Rangers attended by family members.

Aaron also had ties to Loughgall and the club’s Irish League season started on Friday night with a minute’s applause.

Widespread tributes have been held by football clubs across Northern Ireland and messages posted over social media since Aaron’s accident.

An online drive by Rangers supporters resulted in a touching gesture during the Glasgow giants’ Scottish Premiership game at Ibrox with Dundee on Saturday evening.

The appeal for a minute’s applause last weekend was led by Aaron’s cousin, Neil Robinson – a Portadown man but Rangers season ticket holder and member of the influential Bathgate Union Jack supporters' club in West Lothian.

As a football fan, Aaron supported both Newcastle United and Rangers and online support for the weekend applause appeal on six minutes was in keeping with the family wish for “big claps” at every opportunity to honour both his memory and the love for fun with which he lived his life.

Time restraints prevented the opportunity for official backing from Rangers but the applause and support within sections of the fanbase at Ibrox thanks to online word-of-mouth was one greatly appreciated by Aaron’s family and friends.

Wife Lindsey, parents Florence and John, sister Hannah and the extended Moffett, Robinson, Wright and Douglas families have offered thanks to everyone for their support and kind words.