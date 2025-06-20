Irish League club finances 'not a concern at this stage' for NIFL Chair Chris Brindley despite 'cumulative losses for some'

Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) Chair Chris Brindley MBE insists he’s not concerned at this stage over finances at Irish League clubs despite “cumulative losses for some” – and says the organisation will continue to put measures in place to ensure sustainability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premiership has continued to see increased investment across recent years with full-time football introduced while players now have greater options in an ever-changing Irish League landscape.

Recent reports have suggested eight Premiership clubs recorded financial losses – to varying degrees – in the last financial year with the riches of European football becoming more important than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2024, key stakeholders in the professional game in Northern Ireland came together to agree new Financial Compliance Regulations which will see all NIFL Premiership clubs required to meet ‘break-even’ compliance over a two-year cycle from their audited annual accounts.

NIFL Chair Chris Brindley MBE. (Photo by NIFL)

The purpose is to ensure all clubs remain sustainable with the regulations phased in from last season before being fully implemented by the end of the 2026/2027 campaign.

Speaking at the time, NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor said: “We have a major role to protect our clubs, and as the football landscape is changing and we need a model to make sure that they are living within their means but can remain ambitious and competitive both on and off the pitch; this is not a salary cap, if clubs have the means, there are no restrictions.”

Brindley insists financial sustainability of their clubs remains a priority and further measures, such as a fit and proper person test for prospective new owners, are being implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's really important,” said Brindley, who was speaking after being re-elected as NIFL’s Chair for the next three years. “We already have a financial regulation system that has been published.

"We've had two years of that and we have seen some cumulative losses for some clubs in the Premiership so we need to make sure that doesn't cause them a problem.

"On top of that, Gerard and the executive team are working with the board to present a fit and proper persons test for club owners and directors to make sure no one can come in and leave us with a problem really quickly, which I've seen in other clubs in other leagues.

"It's not a concern at this stage. I was speaking to another National Governing Body and there's good debt and bad debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you're losing money because you're investing in the right things which will get you a return on your investment, you'll sit there and say that's good debt.

"Bad debt would be going out of the game and if it requires someone to keep pumping money in, you run the risk that person might lose their love of the club or run out of money."

Another topic which will soon be back up for discussion is the potential change of the professional playing calendar in Northern Ireland with NIFL confirming they’ve commissioned a deeper review into the switch.

Outlined in their 2023-2028 strategy document titled ‘A bold & brighter future for professional football’, NIFL stated their ambition to “consult with stakeholders and member clubs to investigate the benefits of a change in calendar”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIFL commissioned an initial review and have given the green light to a further report in hope of presenting a proposal to clubs by early-2026.

Brindley has been heavily involved with rugby league, a sport which has previously switched their playing calendar from winter to summer, mainly due to weather and commercial reasons, and feels there could be potential benefits for the Irish League too.

"Getting the report will be the priority,” he added. “I'm not going to try and influence the jury on this.

"I think it's really important, and it is a priority, because when we did the first review of European football it was mentioned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've seen a change in sport from winter to summer so I think the priority is to get the report done and consider it on evidence.

"I want what is right for football in Northern Ireland, therefore it has nothing to do with my personal preferences.

"I'm a businessman and I look at proposals and things that go well - if we weren't having competing English and Scottish games could that result in more fans? We will find out if we ask the question.

"If Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal weren't playing for three months and the Northern Irish league was on and we ask people if they'd go and they all say yes, then you sit and think that's a strong message.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's great when the sun is shining and the clubs are putting community events on, you think that's interesting. Let's look at it.