Irish League club 'in the process of identifying a successor' after manager makes 'difficult decision' to resign
Kerr took over at the Crystal Park side in 2023 after previously serving as Drumaness Mills boss, leading Banbridge to an eighth-placed finish in his first season before ending last term in 11th alongside reaching the Irish Cup’s fourth round.
“Making this difficult decision was not easy, but my professional obligations outside of football have become increasingly demanding,” said Kerr. “Banbridge Town is close to my heart and I wish the club continued success in the future.”
It’ll mark another managerial change in Northern Ireland’s third-tier ahead of next season with Gary Hamilton (Ballymacash Rangers) and Stuart King (Newry City) preparing for their first campaigns with respective new clubs.
“We thank Mark for his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” said Banbridge chairperson, Dominic Downey. “While we begin the search for a new manager, our focus remains on supporting our team and achieving our goals this season.”
A further club statement read: “Mark joined Banbridge Town in 2023 and has made significant contributions to the team during his two year tenure.
"Mark has expressed deep gratitude to the players, staff, and fans for their unwavering support and dedication throughout his time with the club.
"The club is currently in the process of identifying a successor who will carry forward the team’s ambitions and values. The club remains committed to maintaining its competitive edge and fostering a positive environment for all its players and staff.
“Further managerial announcements will be made in due course."
