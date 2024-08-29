Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship outfit Bangor have issued an apology and said “we condemn all forms of sectarian behaviour” after a number of young people were heard “singing sectarian songs, using sectarian language and engaging in anti-social behaviour” during Tuesday’s North Down Derby victory over Ards.

Lee Feeney’s side went top of the second-tier table as Ben Arthurs’ brace combined with strikes from Lewis Harrison and Matthew Ferguson secured a 4-0 triumph at Clandeboye Park.

However, the win was marred by matters off the pitch as sectarian chants were heard from a number of people situated in Bangor’s end of the ground with stewards and club directors asking those involved to stop.

The County Down outfit have now confirmed that “some people were ejected from the ground and banned from attending future matches” while they’ve also been in contact with the Irish Football Association and Northern Ireland Football League to seek support and plan to speak to the PSNI.

Clandeboye Park, the home of Bangor. PIC: Bangor FC

"A small number of young people who attended the Ards FC v Bangor FC fixture on Tuesday 27 August were heard singing sectarian songs, using sectarian language and engaging in anti-social behaviour,” the club’s Board of Directors said in a statement on their website. “The young people were situated in the Bangor FC end of the ground.

"Bangor FC stewards and directors spoke to the group on a number of occasions about their behaviour and asked them to stop. Some people were ejected from the ground and banned from attending future matches.

“Bangor FC apologises to anyone offended by the behaviour of this small group.

“We ask those people who want to engage in sectarian and anti-social behaviour to stay away from the club. Bangor FC is a community-based club that has a long and proud history of inclusivity and respect. This includes our supporters, the players and the board of directors.

“We have spoken to the IFA and NIFL about support they can provide in respect to this issue and we will also be in contact with the PSNI.