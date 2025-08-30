Bangor boss Lee Feeney watched his newly-promoted side secure a second senior success from five games and declared “we know in this league we are not expected to win any games”.

Ben Arthurs and an own goal by Steven Scott helped The Seagulls complete a fightback victory over a Dungannon Swifts side now bottom of the top-flight Premiership table with May’s Irish Cup triumph still so fresh in the memory.

Andrew Mitchell kicked off the scoring by heading home for the Swifts, with Rodney McAree’s men ultimately now without a win five games into the league campaign.

"I'm delighted in the manner we won the game because we definitely earned it,” said Feeney on BBC Sport NI. "I thought we defended really well and we know in this league we are not expected to win any games.

"If we are going to get anything we are going to have to work for it."

One talking point that split McAree and Feeney was a Swifts goal ruled out when Kealan Dillon’s corner-kick effort with 10 minutes left on the clock appeared to find a path directly in – with referee Ben Anderson making the decision, reportedly, for an infringement on Bangor goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

"I can't see any reason why it's not been given," said Swifts boss McAree on BBC Sport NI around the Dillon moment. "Our changing room doesn't feel there has been anything on the goalkeeper.

"I feel it was a bit harsh but I'll have another look at it.

"He might have got it right but it looks soft.

"Whenever you are down there you don't really get that rub of the green with those little things."