Irish League club 'reluctantly accept' resignation of manager and wish him 'nothing but the best for the future'
Small enjoyed a successful playing career, representing both Cliftonville and Larne in Irish Cup finals before making the transition into coaching.
He took over at Carrick Rangers in 2006 and spent more than five years with the Taylors Avenue club before enjoying spells with Donegal Celtic and in the coaching staff at Cliftonville.
Small was appointed Ballyclare boss in March 2022, dragging the Dixon Park club clear of Championship relegation threat and has developed a reputation for bringing through young players with the Comrades boasting one of the league’s youngest squads in recent years.
His last game in charge will be Monday’s clash with H&W Welders, bringing an end to a tenure which included reaching consecutive Irish Cup quarter-finals.
"Ballyclare Comrades FC can confirm that Stephen Small has tendered his resignation, which the Club has reluctantly accepted,” the club posted in a statement. “Having joined The Comrades in March 2022, Stephen guided the team away from the threat of relegation and built an exciting young team, reaching back-to-back Irish Cup Quarter Finals and recording some notable league and cup victories during his tenure.
“Stephen will remain in charge for tonight’s Playr-Fit Championship fixture against H&W Welders, but will depart after that.
“We thank Stephen for all of his hard work during his time with us, and wish him and his staff nothing but the best for the future.
“We will announce the application process for a new Manager later today.”
It’s the Championship’s second managerial departure of the season after Barry Gray was replaced by Darren Mullen at Newry City while there have also been three Premiership changes as Stuart King (Carrick Rangers), Stephen McDonnell (Glenavon) and Tiernan Lynch (Larne) left their respective roles earlier this term.
