Irish League club thank former Linfield star for going 'above and beyond the call of duty' after stepping down as manager

Premier Intermediate League outfit Dergview have thanked “loyal servant” Ivan Sproule for his contribution to the club after the former Linfield and Northern Ireland ace stepped down as manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sproule, who enjoyed a playing career which also included spells at Hibernian, Bristol City and Ross County, took over for a second time at his local club in April 2024 following the departure of Emmet Friars having previously served as boss between 2018 and 2021.

The 44-year-old couldn’t help the Darragh Park outfit avoid relegation to Northern Ireland’s third-tier, losing out in a dramatic promotion/relegation play-off against Armagh City, and leaves with Dergview sitting tenth in the Premier Intermediate League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castlederg native Sproule continues to play, most recently featuring for Dergview’s reserves earlier this month while he also came off the bench in December’s league defeat to Dollingstown.

Ivan Sproule has stepped down from his role as Dergview manager. (Photo by INPHO/Philip Magowan)

Assistant manager Blaine Burns and coach Ronan O’Donnell have also departed the club with chairman Roy Lecky thanking Sproule for going “above and beyond the call of duty”.

“I can’t thank Ivan enough for his immense contribution to Dergview Football Club, not only most recently as first team manager but on other occasions when he has gone above and beyond the call of duty,” said Lecky. “He has been a loyal servant to this football club, both as a player and manager, and it’s good to see that he continues to pull on the boots when called upon!”

A further club statement read: “Dergview FC wishes to announce that Ivan Sproule has stood down as first team manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would like to place on record our heartfelt thanks to Ivan for his service, guidance, dedication and commitment to the job and we are delighted that he will remain an active and loyal member of the club.

"The club also wishes to confirm that assistant manager Blaine Burns and coach Ronan O’Donnell have left the club.

“Blaine spent most of his senior playing career at Dergview and was club captain for much of that time while Ronan has been a valued member of the coaching staff for a number of years.

“All three have been instrumental in the successes achieved over recent years, and, as a consequence, helped us create many precious memories!