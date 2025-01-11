Irish League club to 'consult and consider our right to appeal' after star striker hit with suspension
Kennedy, who joined the Sky Blues from Crusaders during the summer, has scored 12 goals in 20 Premiership appearances this season and had netted in Ballymena’s 3-2 win over the Villagers at Lakeview Park before being given his marching orders.
The 27-year-old was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages, reducing Jim Ervin’s side to nine men after Josh Carson had also been sent off earlier in the match, and subsequently missed their Boxing Day draw with rivals Coleraine.
However, Kennedy could now be set for an extended period out of action after being handed a five-match ban relating to “unsporting conduct towards a match official”.
Article 14.15 of the Irish FA’s Disciplinary Code states: “A player or official who is reported for unsporting conduct towards a match official will be sanctioned with a minimum 5 match standard suspension and a £100 fine imposed on their club.”
Ballymena have a right to appeal the sanction given to Kennedy – something which the County Antrim outfit say they’re considering.
"Ballymena United have been made aware of the further suspension imposed upon Ben Kennedy after his dismissal against Loughgall FC,” the club said in a statement on social media. “We will consult and consider our right to appeal this suspension.
“We will be making no further comment at this time.”
Ballymena are still awaiting the verdict after appealing Carson’s retrospective three-match ban dished out for a tackle on Ethan McGee during their opening day Premiership defeat to Linfield.
Former Northern Ireland midfielder Carson was initially shown a yellow card, but referee Lee Tavinder admitted on social media after the match that the punishment should have been more severe.
"Red card looking back at the replay," posted Tavinder on X. “From my position I can't see where the front leg connects as I'm looking through Josh.
"I can only see the trailing leg which catches Ethan low. Clear view of the front leg and where it connects I go red.
"Without the view that the still picture gives you I'd be guessing at the severity (as much as at the time I suspect it was close to red). One of the few incidents where I'd actually like VAR to help me out."
Ballymena’s scheduled Premiership fixture against Glentoran was postponed on Saturday morning after the Showgrounds failed a pitch inspection.
