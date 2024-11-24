Bangor have wished Tiarnan Mulvenna “a speedy recovery” after the Seasiders star suffered a broken nose and required stitches for a nasty facial injury during Saturday’s 1-0 Championship win over H&W Welders – a result which extended their lead at the top to 12 points.

Mulvenna, who arrived at Clandeboye Park from Premiership outfit Glenavon in January, has been a consistent presence and top performer in Lee Feeney’s side but was forced off after only 22 minutes this weekend following a collision with Welders goalkeeper Jack Mills.

The 26-year-old ultimately required eight stitches for a facial wound and the County Down club also confirmed their midfielder had broken his nose, saying on X: “A speedy recovery to Tiarnan Mulvenna after the midfielder suffered a broken nose and a nasty injury, which required eight stitches, following a challenge during today’s match. See you back in a Bangor shirt soon.”

Feeney’s men went on to win the match against their fellow promotion contenders with Ben Arthurs scoring his 10th league goal of the season before half-time and it puts them in a superb position, sitting comfortably ahead of Dundela and the Welders after 17 matches.

Tiarnan Mulvenna suffered a broken nose and required eight stitches following a collision in Bangor's win over H&W Welders. (Photo by Bangor FC)

They missed out on a Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Ballymena United on the final day of the Championship season last term – just 12 months on from winning the Premier Intermediate League – after drawing 0-0 with Annagh United while Institute defeated champions Portadown to sneak ahead of them.

However, they recruited impressively during the summer, bringing in the likes of Matthew Ferguson and Kyle Owens, and will now be considered favourites to get the job done this time around.

Elsewhere, Dundela secured a 2-0 victory over struggling Newry City on Friday night with Michael McLellan bringing his seasonal league tally to 14 – level at the top with Ferguson – by netting a brace at the Showgrounds.

Conor Scannell also scored twice as Ards defeated Limavady United 2-0 to move into the Championship’s top-half while Institute and Armagh City played out a stalemate at the Brandywell.

On Saturday, free-flowing Annagh United defeated Ballyclare Comrades 5-0 with Ryan Swan, Craig Taylor, Jack Evans, Stephen Murray and Paul Finnegan all getting their names on the scoresheet.