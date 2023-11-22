Coleraine’s bid for a funding boost towards an ambitious redevelopment project at The Showgrounds venue was a talking point today in the House of Commons.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris (centre) during his April visit to Coleraine Football Club. (Photo by Coleraine FC)

​The Irish League outfit will celebrate a centenary anniversary in 2027 and a vision within the Bannsiders is to transform the home ground into an all-seater stadium capable of a capacity up to 8,000.

A Department for Levelling Up statement earlier this week, in relation to the lack of money to Northern Ireland from the latest tranche, read: “In Northern Ireland, given the current absence of a working executive and assembly, the government is not proceeding with this round of the Levelling Up Fund at this time”.

And the subject of Coleraine’s efforts, following disappointment for Irish League clubs across round two in the January 2023 release, was raised during Northern Ireland Questions.

“Mr Speaker we've heard in this house today how disappointed Northern Ireland is with no Levelling Up bid,” said Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, who previously made a trip to The Showgrounds. “I visited Coleraine Football Club and they were disappointed they were unsuccessful in round two.

"Can the Secretary of State tell me is he confident that the restoration of power sharing is close because Northern Ireland simply cannot afford to lose out on even more money?"

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who also spent time at the club, said: "I'm glad she went to Coleraine Football Club, I went there and had a wonderful experience with a great football team.

"I would have loved to have refereed personally but that's just the way it was, I wasn't allowed to do that. Absolutely I do believe that we are moving closer to a decision point.

"There are still continued discussions to be had...they are continuing at pace but at length.”