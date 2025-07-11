Irish League: Coleraine and Larne to kick-start new Premiership campaign
All the opening games were scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 9 (KO 3pm).
However, the Bannsiders’ home game against Larne will see the season start on Friday, August 8 (KO 7.45pm).
The game has been selected for live BBC streaming on the iPlayer and via the Red Button.
It is set to be a eagerly anticipated clash as Coleraine have strengthened their squad with several eye-catching additions, whilst Larne will be eager to reclaim the Gibson Cup after Linfield ended their two-year grip of the trophy.
Meanwhile, Bangor’s first game back in the top flight has also been selected by BBC for live streaming.
The Seasiders will welcome Cliftonville to Clandeboye Park on Sunday, August 10 (KO 3pm).
