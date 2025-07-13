Irish League defender set to take up exciting new role at Premier League club Crystal Palace
Davidson started his career with Ballymena United and also enjoyed spells in the Irish League with Bangor and Ballyclare, joining the Dixon Park outfit in January.
The 22-year-old attended Liverpool John Moores University and has built up extensive professional experience in strength and conditioning, co-founding Tempo Development and also worked for Premiership side Glentoran, overseeing their pre-season preparations ahead of next term.
Davidson is now set to make the move to Selhurst Park, where he will play an important role in keeping Palace’s star-studded squad in top condition ahead of their European adventure after they won the FA Cup last season.
"We would like to thank Max Davidson for his time with the club, and wish him all the best as he takes up his new role at Crystal Palace within their First Team Strength & Conditioning department,” Ballyclare posted on social media. “Max joined in January and made 12 appearances, scoring once.”
Ballyclare chairman James Kirk posted: “Great achievement Max, you will be a great success have no doubt and thanks for your time at the club.”
Davidson will be working with a squad which includes fellow Northern Irishman Justin Devenny, who made 23 Premier League appearances last season and registered his senior international debut in November.
