Irish League football family sends best wishes to Cameron Stewart as Carrick Rangers confirm former Linfield and Glentoran defender underwent surgery on brain aneurysm

The Irish League football family have sent their best wishes to Cameron Stewart after Carrick Rangers confirmed the defender suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart, who turned 28 on Tuesday, has underwent successful surgery and is currently being monitored and resting in hospital.

Clubs, players and supporters from across Northern Ireland have all sent support to Stewart, who has also previously spent time at Coleraine, Crusaders, Linfield and Glentoran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart has made 51 Premiership appearances across three seasons at Carrick since arriving from the Glens in 2022 and has also won two Irish League titles throughout his career to date – one with the Crues in 2015/16 and again at Linfield in 2017/18.

Carrick Rangers defender Cameron Stewart has underwent successful surgery on a brain aneurysm. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"Carrick Rangers FC can confirm that Cameron Stewart took unwell earlier this week, when he suffered a brain aneurysm,” the club posted in a statement. “Following successful surgery, he is currently being carefully monitored and resting in hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron and his family at this time.

"We will provide further updates on Cameron’s progress at the appropriate time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart, who is a teacher at Ashfield Boys’ HS in Belfast, played 21 times in the Premiership for the Glens and also represented them on the European stage.

"Glentoran Football Club is extremely sorry to hear that our former player, Cameron Stewart, took unwell this week, suffering a brain aneurysm and requiring emergency surgery,” the club said. “Cameron, who is a dedicated teacher at Ashfield Boys' – where our scholarship programme is based – is currently recovering in hospital.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with Cameron, his family, and his loved ones at this difficult time. Everyone at the club is hoping for a full and speedy recovery.”

A host of players from across the Irish League also sent their well wishes to Stewart with Ballymena United midfielder Josh Carson saying: “Speedy recovery big Cam, get well soon bro. You got this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Coleraine captain Stephen O’Donnell added: “Speedy recovery big man. Hopefully on the mend and back on the pitch soon.”

Stewart’s former Crusaders team-mate Jordan Forsythe said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the big man. Get well soon.”

Michael Smith, who acquired a majority shareholding in Carrick Rangers in 2023, insists Stewart will have the club’s full support on his road to recovery.