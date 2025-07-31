Irish League goalkeeper backed to be 'formidable force' after making America move

Teenage goalkeeper Jake Gracey is being tipped to “be a formidable force” after making the move to Missouri-based college Central Christian Saints.

The 18-year-old came through the ranks at local club Warrenpoint Town before joining Premier Intermediate League outfit Rathfriland Rangers ahead of last season, racking up five league appearances as the Iveagh Park side finished third.

Gracey is the latest Irish League youngster to make a move Stateside – Larne striker Benji Magee previously spent time with William Carey Crusaders while Portadown’s Ryan Carmichael shone in the American college system before joining Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

It’s set to be an exciting time for Gracey with his season getting underway against Kansas Welseyan on August 23 and Central Christian Saints believe he’ll be a top addition.

Jake Gracey has joined American college Central Christian Saints. (Photo by Mark Gracey)

"Excited to announce Jake Gracey as the next member of the Saints’ 2025 class,” they posted on Instagram. “Welcome to the #torchesup Family, Jake!

"The Northern Irish shot stopper joins the Saints from his hometown club Rathfriland Rangers FC and will certainly prove to be a formidable force in net.”

Alongside featuring in the Premier Intermediate League, Gracey made 19 appearances for Rathfriland’s U21 side in the PIL Development League and also played in the Marshall Cup.

"Best wishes to our goalkeeper Jake Gracey from everyone at Rathfriland FC as he heads off to the USA to start his study and football scholarship at Central Christian College Missouri,” said the Irish League club. “A great opportunity for Jake who played for our U21s last year as well as featuring for the 1st team! Enjoy the experience Jake.”

Gracey attended St. Mark's High School Warrenpoint and they expressed immense pride after their former pupil was awarded a scholarship to continue his studies alongside football development.

"Our Year 14 student, Jake Gracey, signed a contract today to play Soccer in America next year!” they posted. “Jake secured a scholarship for the experience of a lifetime!