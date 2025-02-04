​Dean Smith’s managerial career has often placed him in the position of nothing-to-lose underdogs – putting added weight behind his praise of a “professional” Loughgall weekend performance.

Owen McConville’s own goal off a Robbie Mahon corner-kick late in the first half broke the deadlock away to third-tier Dollingstown in the Irish Cup sixth round.

Loughgall cemented control after the interval thanks to Robbie Norton and Jay Boyd in the 3-0 win.

Given the Villagers’ senior struggles this season as the Sports Direct Premiership’s bottom side, a visit to the home of the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League leaders offered the opportunity, many felt, for a cup shock.

Loughgall players celebrate success over Dollingstown on Saturday in the Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth round. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

However, Loughgall, ultimately, claimed comfortable progress past Dollingstown to set up a date with Ards next for the opportunity to reach the semi-finals of the domestic game’s premier knockout tournament.

"I thought it was what we expected...Dollingstown were really well organised,” said Smith after watching his side grow into the game. "The first 15, 20 minutes of the game would be vital, that's when we expected Dollingstown to have the biggest energy levels and really be fired up.

"We knew we'd be under the cosh at times but I thought we dealt with it and played the conditions really well.

"We didn't want to give them any confidence, or let them build on something and get momentum.

"We wanted to be neat and tidy and take no chances over those first 15 minutes, the longer the game went on the more spaces opened up.

"It was a professional performance...we played okay, we still haven't hit top form - clean sheet, 3-0 win and into the next round."

Smith also picked out the performance of January arrival Fra McCraffrey for individual praise within the team progress.

"We worked on Fra McCaffrey's movement off the striker,” said Smith. "We played with three in midfield and they sat quite deep so it let Fra get closer than he would normally get.

"It let Fra play a free role behind the striker and I thought he was excellent, so intelligent with the timing of his runs, so efficient in his work and he has got an assist.

"Fra was always somebody we've looked at but I've not realised how good of a player he was until working with him.”

Norton fired home a crucial second Loughgall goal to give the midfielder family bragging rights over his brother, Dollingstown’s Harry.

"Robbie's goal (2-0) was a massive factor, it maybe takes the wind out of their sails a wee bit and lets us get more dominance in the game."Jay Boyd scores the third one with a great finish and after that we were professional in seeing the game out.

"The first was an own goal (off Robbie Mahon's corner-kick delivery)...we probably had a wee bit of dominance in the game up to that point but in the wrong areas of the pitch.

"In the final third I didn't think we had the quality on the ball we should have, so to get that first goal gave us a platform.