Playing football has always been a massive part of Colin Coates’ life, from breaking into the Crusaders side as a teenager to turning out for Ballymena United last weekend aged 39, so it’s natural the thought of that chapter closing brings a sense of trepidation, but the Irish League legend admits an opportunity to join Paddy McLaughlin’s backroom staff at Glenavon was “too good to turn down”.

Coates made over 600 appearances, won everything there was to win during a trophy-laden 18-year spell with the Crues and also represented Northern Ireland six times, but is now ready to embrace a new challenge alongside someone he knows well.

It was McLaughlin that, in Coates’ own words, “took a chance on me” by bringing the defender to Cliftonville from the Lurgan Blues in 2021 and since then they’ve stayed in touch, so when his appointment as Stephen McDonnell’s successor was announced on Sunday evening, it was clear who he wanted along with him for the ride.

This is a transition which Coates has been thinking about over recent years while completing coaching courses and now it’s came to fruition, it has given him some time to reflect – something which is almost impossible when in the heat of battle and constantly chasing more.

Colin Coates celebrates lifting the Premiership title in April 2018 as captain of Crusaders. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"At this moment in time my playing days are probably over,” he said. “We've good players and it's (playing) not something that's on my radar.

"I haven't given it any thought, which is surprising because I was always worried about the day that I hung up my boots - it wasn't a day that I was looking forward to.

"Having this role to go into is a major distraction from not playing and your focus just turns onto something else as supposed to if I'd retired at the end of the season and you're kicking your heels, that would have been more difficult.”

From making his Crusaders debut against Chimney Corner in October 2002, marking a first Premiership appearance by scoring, lifting three Irish League titles, two Irish Cup crowns and a memorable Setanta Cup triumph to returning from a serious injury this season, one constant that has remained with Coates is his love of the game.

"I look back with pride on my career,” he added. “When I went to Crusaders aged 16 I didn't really envisage having a good career or the career I had.

"I was always dedicated to training and made the most of what I had. I really enjoyed playing right up until a week ago when I came on for Ballymena at Solitude - I loved playing.

"I took so much enjoyment from it that it made it easier to go to training for 22+ years and give everything I had. Looking back, to win everything there was available at Crusaders from league titles to the Setanta Cup, and to be captain for all of those trophies, was amazing.

"It has been amazing and yes there have been some lows as happens in sport, but the highs far outweigh them."

Coates is the latest Irish League star to transition into top-flight coaching, following former Crues team-mate Declan Caddell, who took over at Seaview from Stephen Baxter, and his now ex-Ballymena boss Jim Ervin.

He wouldn’t have just jumped at any chance, it had to be the right one, and working alongside McLaughlin and Marty McCann once again felt like the perfect move.

"From being around Ballymena and seeing Jim go in there and the challenges he has faced as a manager...it's been in the back of my head for the last four or five years,” he said. “When you hit 35, even though you're still playing, you start looking at the game in a different way and things like 'that player needs extra training' or 'is there something not quite right with him?'.

"It was always something I felt I'd get into and with it being alongside Paddy and Marty, people I know and like how they work, it made sense. It was too good to turn down.