Irish League legend feels Chelsea teenager has 'all the attributes to have a great career in England'

Irish League legend Colin Coates believes Chris Atherton has “all the attributes to have a great career in England” and feels his Premiership education will stand him in good stead at Premier League giants Chelsea.

Atherton is one of the most exciting talents to emerge from the Irish League in recent years and has long been tipped for big things.

The Northern Ireland youth international became the United Kingdom’s youngest-ever player in a senior fixture when he came off the bench in Glenavon’s BetMcLean Cup win against Dollingstown in September 2022 aged only 13.

He went on to make 24 league appearances for the Lurgan Blues last term and was a consistent performer for Paddy McLaughlin’s side as they pulled well clear of any potential relegation trouble.

Chris Atherton working alongside Glenavon assistant manager Colin Coates. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

The 16-year-old earned a summer move to Stamford Bridge after impressing in Northern Ireland’s top-flight and former Crusaders defender Coates, who is a key part of McLaughlin’s backroom staff, believes he’s destined for a bright future.

"It’s a brilliant move for Chris and thoroughly deserved,” said Coates. “He has been on Chelsea’s radar for a number of years.

"I can speak only from the point of view when we came in November and he was excellent for us.

"He probably played more than he expected and maybe we expected, but Paddy is very much of the mantra if you’re good enough then you’re old enough and there was never any doubts about putting him in.

"His quality down that right-hand side and particularly through a difficult period. When we came in it was backs to the wall stuff and we were in real trouble and threat of relegation.

"For someone of Chris’ age to go in and play like he did under that pressure in a men’s league was fantastic.

"He’s got all the attributes to have a great career in England. He knows it will be difficult at Chelsea because you’re playing against the best players of your age group from around the world...we have full confidence in him.

"He’s a brilliant kid and deserves all the success."

McLaughlin highlighted the attention teenager Atherton was receiving from opposition defenders at times last season, including after he netted his maiden Premiership goal in a 2-0 March win over Loughgall.

A large majority of the players who enjoy sustained success across the water after leaving the Irish League, including the likes of Terry Devlin, Trai Hume and Mark Sykes, built up senior experience prior to making their dream move and Coates believes it could be the same for Atherton.

"Hopefully his time in the Irish League stands him in good stead,” added Coates. “He has all the technique and ability in the world.

"I don’t think he’s going to come across anybody at his own age group who tries to hit him as hard as they did in the Irish League!

