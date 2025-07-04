Irish League legend hailed as 'the best striker of his generation' ahead of testimonial

Former Irish League star Tony Kane has hailed his good friend Joe Gormley as “the best striker of his generation” ahead of the Cliftonville legend’s testimonial fixture against Derry City on Sunday.

Gormley’s immense contribution to the North Belfast club will be celebrated this weekend when he comes up against his former strike partner Liam Boyce, who joined the Candystripes from Hearts in January.

The 35-year-old is Cliftonville’s record goalscorer and also sits third on their all-time appearance list, playing 527 times for the Reds.

Gormley finished last season as the Premiership’s joint-top marksman on 20 alongside Coleraine’s Matthew Shevlin and netted the winner as Jim Magilton’s side won the BetMcLean Cup – the fifth competition triumph of his career.

Cliftonville will face Derry City in Joe Gormley's testimonial this weekend. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

He also played a key role in their back-to-back Gibson Cup successes in 2012/13 and 2013/14 – Gormley was named Ulster Footballer of the Year and NIFWA Player of the Year for his performances in the latter, netting 27 league goals.

The former Peterborough United striker collected a maiden Irish Cup as Cliftonville defeated Linfield in the 2023/24 showpiece decider, adding to three Co Antrim Shields.

Gormley has registered 10 or more league goals across 11 of his past 12 seasons at Solitude and Kane, who came up against the attacking ace on many occasions and works alongside him at Holy Cross Boys' Primary School, praised his contribution to the Irish League.

"He has given some service, he's some player and a top, top man,” said Kane. "People talk about Joe and Boycey (when it comes to best strikers of their generation).

"With Boycey moving on you have to go with the stats and Joe is the best striker of his generation and then before him it was Spike (Glenn Ferguson)...nobody will come close to Spike in my mind. With Joe, he's definitely the best striker of our generation.

"He's still flying and he's like a fine wine, getting better with age. He will always know where the net is and if you give him a chance he will score.