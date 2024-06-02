Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Throughout last season, Bangor boss Lee Feeney was compiling a list of opposition players he felt could help take his club to another level, and with the campaign now just one month gone, he’s already made several significant strikes which should aid their promotion dream – and the Seasiders aren’t finished yet.

It was easy to forget at points throughout the 2023/24 term that it was Bangor’s first Championship campaign in seven years, coming fresh off winning the Premier Intermediate League to make an impact on the second-tier and went into the final day with a play-off in sight, ultimately finishing just one point adrift of Institute.

However, rather than let that feeling of disappointment linger or be content with rapid progress, Feeney was on the phone to his board within days of the season ending as he looked towards the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 46-year-old has since secured deals for Matthew Ferguson, who scored 49 Championship goals across the past two campaigns, his H&W Welders teammate Kyle Owens and Caomhan McGuinness – all three were on his wish list – while former Northern Ireland international Robert Garrett was an opportunistic acquisition Bangor moved quickly to complete following his departure from Glenavon.

Bangor manager Lee Feeney. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

This summer has a similar feel to 2022 for Feeney when his side missed out on Championship promotion after losing a play-off to Knockbreda, but they then strengthened and 12 months later were crowned Premier Intermediate League champions, losing just one match.

"When I first joined, we finished second in the PIL to a good Newington side and lost in a play-off,” he reflected. “I was straight on the phone that day we lost the play-off and told the chairman 'I think I know what we need'.

"We added experience and quality with James Taylor, John Boyle...this year is sort of the same where we ended it and didn't get to where we were hoping to, but we were able to identify players that could help us kick on next season and that's what we were doing all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During the season you're watching players and keep certain ones in your mind...we had a list of players that could come in and improve us and possibly get us closer to winning the league or gaining promotion. We're really delighted with the ones we've brought in.”

Bangor scored more league goals (77) than any other team last season – Ben Arthurs, Scott McArthur, Adam Neale and Lewis Francis all hit double figures – and their attack has became even more frightening with the addition of Ferguson.

"We scored the most league goals last season and still weren't happy with how we were playing at times,” added Feeney. “Matthew Ferguson is a player that gets goals in tight games and he doesn't know anything other than scoring goals, which is the hardest thing in the world to do.

"He was a big signing for us because there were other clubs in for him, including from the Premiership, so we were able to get that over the line and I'm looking forward to working with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matthew, Ben, Adam and Michael Halliday are all going to be competing now for minutes, so it adds to the competition for places in the squad and that's important.”

With the summer transfer window barely days old, there’s plenty of time for clubs to make further deals to strengthen ahead of the upcoming campaign and Feeney will be on the lookout for opportunities, which can sometimes come about in unlikely ways.

"I've said to our board, and they know this, but we haven't stopped signing yet because there's going to be a big merry-go-round come the end of pre-season,” he said. “For example, even Larne could impact us. If a Larne player isn't playing, maybe he goes to Glenavon, Carrick Rangers, Loughgall or Ballymena, and that frees up someone at one of those clubs and that could appeal to us.