Glenavon’s search for a first point of the Irish League season will feature a fresh face in the dug-out following confirmation of Paddy McLaughlin’s exit.

The Lurgan Blues released a statement on Sunday evening – one day after suffering a ninth consecutive Premiership defeat – as follows: “Glenavon FC can confirm the departure of manager Paddy McLaughlin this evening.

"The club would like to express its gratitude to Paddy for his contributions.”

Glenavon lost over the weekend to Crusaders by 2-0 and next take on Portadown in a Mid-Ulster derby which will now feature higher stakes on Saturday at Shamrock Park than the traditional bragging rights.

Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin (right) with assistant boss Colin Coates. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

McLaughlin arrived at Mourneview Park last November as a replacement for Stephen McDonnell, penning a reported three-and-a-half year deal with Glenavon sitting 11th at the time.

The former Institute and Cliftonville boss helped guide the club away from the drop zone and enjoyed a busy summer transfer window with a double-figure tally of players arriving.

The Glenavon statement did not mention if McLaughlin’s assistant, Colin Coates, was also leaving the club – or first-team coach Declan O’Hara.

Although it is understood both Coates and O’Hara have gone, plus club analyst Damian McAuley – with Paul McCrum, Johnny Pollock and Reggie Hillen remaining at the club.

On Saturday, following the Crusaders defeat, Coates spoke to media about the run of form, mood within the camp and hopes for the future.

"When it happens week after week after week it's not bad luck any more,” said Coates. "There's a reason for it - whether it's what we're doing in training, certain players not performing at the minute or some players not up to the level.

"We've been trying to work out the solutions to it...today was massively disappointing.

"We'd a really good week in training, three good nights and they were sharp.

"Being honest we probably expected to come in and get a result being at home.

"We gave away a soft goal again, we're punished and you can visibly see the confidence draining from players.

"We haven't scored enough goals and we never created much today.

"Again, mistakes for the second goal and 2-0 down we never looked like getting back into the game."

Coates enjoyed a celebrated playing career and highlighted the importance of togetherness towards a path forward.

"More so on the players as we’ve been in the game a long time,” said Coates when asked about the pressure on the squad. “People in daily life are talking about it (to players), so it's important they block that out, or social media as there will be things said.

"That's the time the changing room needs to galvanise to circle the wagons and fight your way out of it.

"That's the message we've given...protect each other, look after each other because it's the mate beside you on the pitch who's going to get you out of it.

"We'll protect them as best we can and are going to give it everything.

"There's no doubt confidence is fragile...given the group as well, young players, a lot of them their first experience of playing regularly in the Premiership.

"Maybe five or six 30 year olds, grizzled, would deal with that better.

"Coming into the league and losing the first few weeks then confidence is fragile, it's up to us to build that up.

"You know there's so much more in them, it's a good squad of players but given how the season started – losing those first few games – you could feel the pressure building on them,

"The best teams I ever played in it was generally the same 11 every week, bar one or two.

"We're having to chop and change....levels of performance aren't what you'd hope for, we do have injuries.

"But we don't have them (players available) and there's no point crying about it, every team suffers and it's up to boys to take the opportunity.

"We're here because we want to be here and help the club and players.