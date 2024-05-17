Armagh City celebrate promotion to the Championship. PIC: NIFL

Shea Campbell’s association with Armagh City goes back as far as he can remember, lifting kit around the changing room and cleaning boots as a youngster, and now he’s writing another chapter of his legacy at the club by guiding them into the Championship – an achievement which sits alongside the day he played against Fernando Torres.

Having enjoyed an Irish League career which brought him to the likes of Ballymena United, Cliftonville, Dungannon Swifts and Linfield, Campbell stepped into the City dugout as manager three years ago.

They finished third in his maiden season before fighting off relegation last term, ending the campaign only six points ahead of bottom side PSNI, but fast forward another 12 months and they’ve booked their return to the second-tier for the first time since 2017.

Campbell’s goalscoring form for Ballymena earned him a call-up to Roy Millar’s Northern Ireland U21 squad in June 2003 and he made his debut as a substitute against Spain, coming on after future Liverpool star Torres had already netted a brace while another burgeoning Premier League talent, Pepe Reina, was between the sticks.

Shea Campbell, Niall McGinn and Shane McCabe celebrate after Dungannon Swifts beat Linfield in October 2007. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Almost 21 years later, that memory remains just as special to Campbell – a reward for hard work and sheer determination – and now he’s creating more career highlights off the pitch too.

"Winning promotion would be one of my biggest achievements,” he said. “Playing for Northern Ireland U21s was an unreal time...I was living in Armagh and couldn't believe that I was going to be playing against the likes of Fernando Torres.

"That was pretty mad being on the same pitch as those guys, but this is right up there with that. At times you'd be pinching yourself that this has happened. We know how hard we've worked to get here and it's what we were always setting out to do...it's great to see the people of Armagh getting back into the Championship.

"It really is special. You have to keep putting the hours in, keep putting the work in and hope it comes good. It's like everything in life...if you want something badly enough then you have to go out and get it.

"We kept working and it nearly broke my heart the season we did so well and Bangor beat us on the last day of the season to go to the play-off (in 2022). We lost nine or 10 players that summer and I said to Aidan (Murphy, chairman) that we’d steady the ship.”

While many pre-season title predictions revolved around Limavady United – the eventual champions – Ballymacash Rangers and Warrenpoint Town, those within Holm Park had an unwavering belief that they’d be able to have a significant say in the promotion picture, despite finishing 32 points off the pace a matter of months earlier.

"We were one of the favourites to get relegated, but secretly I said in the changing room at the start of the season that we'd be in the mix for promotion if we could keep everyone fit,” added Campbell. “That was kept in-house.

"We didn't fear too many in the league when we were on it and we'd try to set out our stall to train harder and work harder than everyone else in the league and see where it took us. When you have that ethos in life you won't be too far away.

"We had a five-year plan of trying to get promotion and that has been done within three or four. We've also been to the final of an Intermediate Cup and won a Bob Radcliffe Cup during that time. It has been enjoyable, but also very difficult.

"We've a great squad and the credit goes down to the players because they've worked so hard all year. We're like a family and to win you have to do it together and we've a fantastic family at the club."

Alongside leading the Eagles, Campbell also runs his own car sales business and races greyhounds – another sporting arena which he has found success in.

While players will be able to enjoy a period of relaxation before preparation for a tilt at the Championship begins, the 43-year-old is already hard at work, trying to get early transfer deals over the line and planning for the season ahead.

Management, regardless of the level, is quickly transforming into a full-time job and requires a trusted support network – something Campbell has with his backroom staff of Dermot McCaffrey, Chris Atkinson, Jordan Stephens and Keith Gaynor, as well as “Mr Armagh City” Aidan Murphy, who continues to drive the club forward behind the scenes.

Off the pitch, Campbell is well supported too with wife Grace, who is well aware of the rigours of football being the daughter of ex-Kilmarnock and Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels, rarely missing a match alongside their children

Although Campbell is expecting a tough challenge in the second-tier, it’s one Armagh will relish.

"It's going to be very difficult...there are a lot of good teams and it won't be easy for us,” he said. “Management now is about a lot of man-management and a lot of the coaching is done by the staff.

"You're having chats with players a lot and making sure everyone is happy. I run a car sales business and race greyhounds too which takes up a lot of my time, but I'm a driven person and when I go into something it has to be done right.

"I'm very much that type where if I'm doing something it has to be done with a purpose. I wouldn't accept just trying to sit mid-table. I know avoiding relegation next season will be a challenge, but you have to relish that challenge.