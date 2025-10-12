Irish League manager who has worked with Michael O'Connor insists Glenavon have appointed a top coach

Having previously appointed Michael O’Connor as his number two at Newry City, Gary Boyle has no doubt the former Northern Ireland international will make a positive impact at Glenavon – and believes the Lurgan Blues have appointed a top coach.

After taking over from long-serving boss Darren Mullen, Boyle described attracting O’Connor to Newry in 2023 as a “real coup” with the ex-Scunthorpe United and Port Vale midfielder taking on a first senior coaching position.

He has since went on to serve in the same role under Dean Shiels at Coleraine as the Bannsiders transitioned into full-time football before the duo departed earlier this year.

O’Connor is now taking on a top senior job for the first time in his career at former club Glenavon, who have endured the worst start of any top-flight team in Northern Ireland since 1964/65, losing each of their opening 11 league matches.

Gary Boyle (left) with Michael O'Connor during their time at Newry City. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan Photography)

The Mourneview Park outfit are 10 points adrift at the bottom, and although acknowledging O’Connor has a tough task ahead, Boyle feels he can get the best out of a talented squad.

"Michael is somebody who I worked with and have kept in touch with,” he said. “I know he was champing at the bit to get back in and with a big club like Glenavon, albeit the predicament they're in, you can't turn it down.

"I'm delighted for him. He'll know it's a massive task, but he's well-prepared for it and I wish him all the best.

"He knows the club, the league and what it's all about, so it was a good decision by Glenavon to appoint him. It's his first managerial role, but he has been involved in coaching at a very good level for a long time.

"He was brilliant for me at Newry. I imagine that experience will stand him in good stead going into a similar type of environment. I know he will take the learnings from roles he has had and try to put them to good use with Glenavon.

"He earns that respect and as soon as he talks, people listen. Having a career like his helps, but you have to then go and deliver and Michael is superb on the pitch with his sessions and how he sets stuff up. His preparation is so professional having come from that full-time environment."

Boyle got a close look at Glenavon on Tuesday when the Lurgan Blues picked up a 2-0 BetMcLean Cup win against his Warrenpoint Town side.

Glenavon enjoyed what appeared to be an impressive summer of recruitment, but they’ve been unable to halt losing momentum and scored only three league goals across 11 matches.

However, Boyle believes they have the tools to put together a run and hopes O’Connor’s fresh approach can provide the spark.

"In the summer when they were signing players, a lot of clubs were probably envious of the quality on paper they were bringing in, so you can't forget about that,” he added. “Hopefully he can instil some confidence and belief because that will generate momentum..

"Everybody knows that's the biggest thing in football and the only way you can get it is through results.

"It will be a game-by-game basis, they won't be talking about avoiding relegation or anything like that, it'll be the next game and getting a performance.