It has been a season of change for the Milltown outfit with Barry Gray, who had been at the club’s helm for over four years during a second stint in charge, leaving for neighbours Newry after Boyle had resigned from the Showgrounds role in December.

Gill was appointed interim manager until the end of this campaign with former ‘Point player Boyle joining his backroom staff, but the 36-year-old will now take permanent control of his hometown club with them sitting ninth in the third-tier.

Boyle will hope to turn Warrenpoint’s fortunes around with the County Down outfit winning just one of their last 12 league matches and they’ll travel to Portstewart on Saturday before facing three promotion contenders – Armagh City, Ballymacash Rangers and Queen’s University.

"Following discussions this afternoon, Warrenpoint Town Football Club can announce that John Gill has stepped down as first team manager effective immediately,” the club posted on Saturday evening. “John was appointed as interim manager in January under difficult circumstances allowing the club to plan for the long-term future.

"John’s leadership behind the scenes and on the pitch over the last three years has been influential on many of our young squad and academy players. John has laid the groundwork for his successor to build upon.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank John for his unwavering support and commitment since joining the club in 2021 and wish him every success in the future.”

Three hours later, Warrenpoint confirmed Boyle, who had spent six years as part of Darren Mullen’s backroom staff at Newry before stepping into the main job, as Gill’s successor, saying he’s the “perfect person” to lead the club forward.

"Gary’s vision and knowledge of both the club and local community align with the direction the club would like to move in,” they posted. “Since joining the club in January, Gary has became familiar with the playing staff and knows the work that needs to be carried out in order to be successful.

"We look forward to moving into this new era of WTFC and we are confident that Gary is the perfect person to lead that.”

On his appointment, Boyle said: “I am delighted and humbled to take over as manager of my club.