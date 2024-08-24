Irish League manager's 'enjoy every moment' message after landmark birthday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McAree’s playing career took him from home club Dungannon Swifts across the water to Liverpool and Fulham before returning home to Irish League football and, after retirement, a pathway into management.
The Swifts boss took time out of preparations for facing Ballymena United today in the Sports Direct Premiership to reflect on recently celebrating a 50th birthday and, unsurprisingly, that half-century milestone’s football context.
"There is many a person who doesn't get to it (50), so I have to be thankful,” said McAree. “It (football) is the only thing I know...I was born into football through my family and my dad (Joe McAree).
"It is probably the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning and the last thing I think about when I go to bed at night...it is just part of my life.
"It does fly by...players need to enjoy every moment of it, cherish every moment of it and do their best.
"You only get one opportunity.
"Personally, as a player, I probably could have committed myself a little bit better.
"I wish I had committed myself as a player the way I have as a coach or manager.
"I certainly put a lot more effort into this than I did at being a full-time footballer and think if I had done I’d have had a much better career as a player.
"I tell players before every game...make sure you play with a smile on your face.
"If we can get as many as those as possible playing for us, going out on the pitch enjoying their football and enjoying the game then we’re in a good position.”
The Swifts’ proud record of youth development includes Liverpool’s Conor Bradley as just one recent example, with McAree’s father at the heart of establishing the Dungannon club’s decades-long reputation for providing promising talent both foundation and platform.
McAree’s perspective from player to coach and manager offers a wide-ranging insight and he looked back on his early days in the game and modern issues players must overcome.
"I can remember me as a cub going and maybe playing for the under 14s or under 15s at the Swifts and then sitting on the bench that afternoon for the Swifts seconds as a very young kid,” he said. "There’s a lot of emphasis (now) on burnout and things, which is rightly so.
“But how do you tell a young lad you’re tired and can’t play this week?
"We’ve one at our club in particular, Tomas Galvin, and it’s holding him back at times.
"It is different...I had a conversation with John Gregg earlier and said football is no longer 4-4-2.
"There’s so many systems and people playing with inverted full-backs and inverted widemen...I love that part of it.
"I do love the challenge of trying to set a team up that’s going to maybe cause the opposition problems and, from our point of view, stay in the game.”
The Swifts welcome Ballymena with both clubs in search of a first win three games into the campaign.