David Cushley had two early chances for the hosts but it was the Bannsiders who grabbed the opener on 19 minutes. Lee Lynch’s effort was parried by Ross Glendinning, but the midfielder recycled the ball for Shevlin to head in his third in two games.

The pair combined again soon after with Shevlin teeing up Lynch this time, but his long-range striker whistled narrowly wide of the target.

Curtis Allen found himself with time inside the box, but his shot lacked power and Marty Gallagher saved.

Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin celebrates with the match ball

That miss proved costly as Coleraine and Shevlin doubled their advantage on 41 minutes as the striker rounded Glendinning to score from a superb pass from Evan McLaughlin.

The hosts were handed a lifeline right on half-time as Cameron Stewart was adjudged to have been pulled back in the box and Cushley slotted in the spot kick.

Carrick were almost level five minutes after the break as Stewart headed Mitchell’s corner inches wide.

Again though Stuart King’s side were punished as that man Shevlin bagged his hat-trick on 54 minutes as he slots home from Kieran Farren’s pull back.

To their credit Carrick kept going and only a wonder save by Gallagher prevented Allen from scoring.

Carson then cleared a McGuckin header off the line.

With three minutes to go Jamie Glackin tapped in a fourth before Allen scored a superb late consolation for the home side.

BALLYMENA UNITED 1

CLIFTONVILLE 2

Defender Luke Turner secured a 2-1 win for Cliftonville at Ballymena United.

Turner played a key role in the opener on 18 minutes as his run and cross set up Ryan Curran for a tap in.

As we headed towards the break though the Sky Blues pulled themselves level thanks to a first goal for Jack Henderson, who produced a controlled first-time finish past Gartside.

Both sides had shouts for a penalty in the closing stages of the half but neither were awarded by referee Andrew Davey.

Cliftonville started to get on top again after the hour mark with Ronan Hale drawing a great save out of O’Neill.

The pressure told with 20 minutes to go as Turner fired Cliftonville back in front again as he smashed the ball home after Ballymena had failed to clear their lines.

The hosts should have drawn level again in the final quarter as David McDaid released Gibson but his lob was saved by Gartside.

Dungannon Swifts 0

Glentoran 1

Jay Donnelly’s late penalty earned Glentoran all three points at Dungannon Swifts.

There was early drama at Stangmore Park as the Glens thought they had won a penalty after Dean Currie had fouled Ruaidhri Donnelly, but it was chalked off as the forward was deemed offside in the build up to the foul.

The home side started to find their rhythm and Joe McCready lashed a volley over the bar as we moved towards the midway point in the half.

Declan Dunne kept the scored level before the break with a superb reaction save to deny Donnelly.

Dunne was called into action again on the hour mark this time to deny Jay Donnelly at the near post.

With four minutes to go the game was turned on its head.

Conor McMenamin’s cross was flicked on into the path of Donnelly, but Ethan McGee was adjudged to have brought him down in front of goal.

Donnelly dusted himself off and duly slotted home the spot kick.