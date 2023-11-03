All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Irish League names called up for Northern Ireland's Victory Shield bid

​Northern Ireland under 16s head into next week’s Victory Shield with a 22-strong panel dominated by Irish League-connected players.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​Play will run in Wales from Monday to Saturday – with a Northern Ireland panel under the guidance of Kris Lindsay and Andy Waterworth facing the hosts on Monday, Scotland next Wedneday and Republic of Ireland during the final day.

Domestic clubs represented are Linfield, Glentoran, Glenavon, Larne and Coleraine – plus Derry City and Bohemians along with England’s Liverpool and Ipswich Town.NORTHERN IRELAND: Zak Robinson (Breda Academy/Linfield), Milo Beimers (Belfast High School/Glentoran), Alex Watson (St Killian’s College/Linfield), Darragh McCann (Our Lady and St Patrick’s College/Glentoran), Noah McDonnell (Colaiste Feirste/Larne), Jayden Charnley (Ballyclare Secondary/Glentoran), Harry Moran (Ormskirk School/Liverpool), Callum Leacock (St Pius X College/Linfield), Calum Anderson (Grosvenor Grammar/Linfield), Aron KC (Foyle College/Derry City), Troy Savage (Bangor Academy/Glenavon), Jack Faloona (Our Lady and St Patrick’s/Glentoran), Glenn McCourt (St Joseph’s College/Derry City), Matthew Burns (Belfast High/Coleraine), Christian Coyle (Swords Community College/Bohemians), Chris Atherton (St Patrick’s Academy/Glenavon), Kalum Thompson (Belfast High/Linfield), Ceadach O’Neill (St Mary’s CBS/Linfield), George Feeney (Ashfield Boys’ High/Glentoran), Scott Hamilton (Down High School/Linfield), Harry Allen (Carrickfergus Academy/Linfield), Sidney Eldred (Becket Keys School/Ipswich Town).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Victory Shield dates back to 1947, with Northern Ireland winners in 2000/01 and 2018/19 under the current format.

The trophy was presented to the Schools’ Association Football International Board to mark victory by the Allies in World War II.

Related topics:LinfieldGlentoranGlenavonWalesColeraineLarneLiverpool