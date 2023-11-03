​Northern Ireland under 16s head into next week’s Victory Shield with a 22-strong panel dominated by Irish League-connected players.

​Play will run in Wales from Monday to Saturday – with a Northern Ireland panel under the guidance of Kris Lindsay and Andy Waterworth facing the hosts on Monday, Scotland next Wedneday and Republic of Ireland during the final day.

Domestic clubs represented are Linfield, Glentoran, Glenavon, Larne and Coleraine – plus Derry City and Bohemians along with England’s Liverpool and Ipswich Town.NORTHERN IRELAND: Zak Robinson (Breda Academy/Linfield), Milo Beimers (Belfast High School/Glentoran), Alex Watson (St Killian’s College/Linfield), Darragh McCann (Our Lady and St Patrick’s College/Glentoran), Noah McDonnell (Colaiste Feirste/Larne), Jayden Charnley (Ballyclare Secondary/Glentoran), Harry Moran (Ormskirk School/Liverpool), Callum Leacock (St Pius X College/Linfield), Calum Anderson (Grosvenor Grammar/Linfield), Aron KC (Foyle College/Derry City), Troy Savage (Bangor Academy/Glenavon), Jack Faloona (Our Lady and St Patrick’s/Glentoran), Glenn McCourt (St Joseph’s College/Derry City), Matthew Burns (Belfast High/Coleraine), Christian Coyle (Swords Community College/Bohemians), Chris Atherton (St Patrick’s Academy/Glenavon), Kalum Thompson (Belfast High/Linfield), Ceadach O’Neill (St Mary’s CBS/Linfield), George Feeney (Ashfield Boys’ High/Glentoran), Scott Hamilton (Down High School/Linfield), Harry Allen (Carrickfergus Academy/Linfield), Sidney Eldred (Becket Keys School/Ipswich Town).

The Victory Shield dates back to 1947, with Northern Ireland winners in 2000/01 and 2018/19 under the current format.