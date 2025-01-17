Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyclare Comrades manager Barry Baggley believes captain Cillin Gilmour signing a new 18-month contract to remain at Dixon Park shows “a sign of intent from the club” following a period of change at the Championship outfit.

Baggley succeeded Stephen Small after his departure last month and has been busy throughout the January transfer following the departure of a number of key players, including Darius Roohi, Liam Hassin, Michael Morgan and Brian Healy, who has returned to parent club Newry City.

He’s made no fewer than 14 signings so far with a mixture of loan and permanent deals and won his first game in charge last weekend with a 3-1 win over Newry before losing out to Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown in the Irish Cup on Tuesday evening.

Gilmour, who previously spent time on the books of Cliftonville and Larne, arrived at Ballyclare from Knockbreda in 2023 and has since passed over 50 appearances for the club.

Cillin Gilmour with manager Barry Baggley. (Photo by Ballyclare Comrades)

His commitment until 2026 is a major boost for Baggley, who says Ballyclare had to fend off interest from other Irish League clubs in their skipper.

“Cillin is our club captain and someone who leads by example on and off the pitch,” he said. “He is well respected by all his team-mates, he sets high standards in the changing room.

"We are delighted he has committed his future to the Club as we feel he is coming into his peak as a player and this can only benefit Ballyclare.

"It’s just reward for Cillin for his performances and a sign of intent from the club that we were keen to keep him as he had interest from other clubs.”

Gilmour added: “I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to commit to the Club for the next 18 months.

"I think it’s a massive step in the right direction for both me personally, but also shows the ambitions that the Club have and shows that they want to commit to me as a player.

"I can’t wait to help drive this team forward over the next 18 months and see where we can take the Club to.

"It’s been well documented that we have a lot of new players in and now it’s time to get them all settled and I’m confident they’ll be able help us kick on.”

Chairman Jamesy Kirk admitted that Gilmour has played a pivotal role in recent weeks as a host of new players settle into a fresh environment and now wants to kick on once again.

“Cillin’s attitude and leadership during a really difficult period for the club these last two weeks has been highly commendable,” he said. “Cillin will be instrumental in working to gel in all the new players to get this great club back on track.