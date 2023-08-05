The 37-year-old kicks off ​a third campaign in Annagh colours having had his past two seasons run until the final seconds with successive play-off defeats.

"I know those two play-off situations are driving us,” said Moffatt, the club’s vice-captain. “Can we go and do it...can we go one better?

“This league is getting stronger and stronger and you could name, without even thinking, six or seven teams capable of winning the title.

Annagh United's Ryan Moffatt at the Playr-Fit Championship launch night with, from left, Playr-Fit's Darren McPolin and Kieran Quinn. Photo by Phil Magowan/PressEye

"I’ve been lucky enough across my career to so often have something to play for come the end of a season...you want that drive and hunger, not to have your season basically over in February.

"Those standards are set not only by Ciaran McGurgan as manager and the backroom staff but senior players.

"We don’t want to let standards drop.

"I’m only at the club two years but so much has happened with play-offs for promotion up to the Premiership, seasons lasting right up until the final games, all just full tilt.

"But that intensity helps bring everyone together and creates a stronger bond.

“We had a nightmare run from January on last season when it felt like we couldn’t buy a win after leading the table and just couldn’t understand the reasons for the rut...but it is about learning lessons from the past."

Having lost out to derby rivals Portadown in the 2022 Premiership promotion/relegation play-off final, a place in the 2023 showdown against Dungannon Swifts was only confirmed as a result of Warrenpoint Town’s licence refusal which left the runners-up relegated and eventually replaced by Annagh.

“That play-off scenario was a nightmare given so much uncertainty over how we would prepare without knowing the details of the games, then coming down to two play-off ties with Dungannon inside three days,” he said. "But we didn’t return for this pre-season then to July off the back of everything else that happened, so now the group is feeling fresh and ready to go.

"I’ve always been big across my career on the importance of a good dressing room and I may have won more silverware at other clubs but this team spirit is as good as anything I’ve ever experienced.

"You’ve people looking forward to coming to training and a bunch of mates willing to put in the effort for those beside you on the pitch.”

Moffatt may bring a seasoned experienced to the Annagh side but he retains his raw enthusiasm for the game.

"Personally, I’m feeling great...those days after games might be getting harder but I look after myself as much as possible with things like ice baths and the foam rollers,” he said. "My body feels good, I’m one of the lucky ones, I had over 40 appearances last campaign for the club and finished Annagh’s ‘Player of the Season’.