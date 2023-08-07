The 23-year-old moved to Inver Park from Cliftonville last summer and formed part of the strongest top-flight defence as Larne celebrated Premiership glory for the first time in their 134-year history, qualifying for the Champions League in the process.

Cian Bolger, Shaun Want and Donnelly – alongside goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson – provided the solid foundations from which their title bid was built upon, with Tiernan Lynch’s side only conceding 22 goals in 38 league games.

They also made a run to the Irish Cup semi-finals before losing out to Ballymena United and Donnelly says Larne are targeting success in every competition this season.

Larne defender Aaron Donnelly is looking to challenge on all fronts this season. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

“I don’t think there is extra pressure on us because we are the champions,” he said. “We’ve set expectations from last year and we just have to continue doing what we are doing and, most importantly, keep going.

“There were a few outgoings like Albert Watson and Jeff Hughes, so we definitely needed to bring numbers in - and I think we’ve brought quality in, too, and that will definitely help us going into the season.

“We are all looking forward to getting back out there...we’ve had a couple of games in Europe but getting back out there in front of the fans at Inver Park and enjoying it all again.

“Tiernan always says to us ‘there’s no point in being in competitions if you’re not in it to win it’.

“And that’s exactly it - we want to win everything...that’s the expectation now because of what we did last season and the mindset straight away has to be that we want to win everything possible this year.”

Northern Ireland youth international Donnelly reaped the rewards of full-time football following his move from Solitude, producing a number of eye-catching performances last season.

“Full-time football makes a massive difference,” he added. “The amount of time we spend on things on the pitch and off the pitch like meetings and all that kind of stuff is definitely a major factor on how we did last season...it’s the massive difference to anything I was ever used to before and it’s been brilliant.

“When I first arrived I couldn’t believe how professional everything was...everything I’d been told before the move was exactly how it was and everything is only getting better.

“Kenny (Bruce, club owner) has new expectations and is bringing new things into the club, which is exciting and I can’t wait to get going again.”

With the departure of influential midfielder Fuad Sule, Donnelly could be viewed as a candidate to take a step further up the pitch and move into that vacant role with centre-back Craig Farquhar, who arrived from Ballymena United earlier this summer, slotting into the back three.

Wherever he plays, Donnelly wants to do his best towards helping the team achieve results.

“I don’t mind if I play left side of a three at the back or in midfield,” he said. “I’m happy to play anywhere.