"When I first put on the Portadown gear I was sending pictures to my mates!

Images of past glory days for the most successful club outside Belfast decorate the walls of that Ports inner sanctum with the aim to inspire.

Highlights including those featuring Redman in the role of both Portadown fan and player.

Now 33 years old, Redman returned to his roots this summer by coming back to the club where it all at started.

Ross Redman inside the players' area at Shamrock Park following his return to Portadown.

Having made his debut for the Ports as a teenager, the defender clocked up over 350 appearances before expanding the CV at Glentoran, Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United.

His Portadown medal collection includes a Championship title triumph from 2009 following Portadown’s shock relegation for failure to meet an application deadline.

Now he is aiming to repeat the second-tier success at the first time of asking in his second spell with the Ports.

"It's different, obviously I've been coming back when playing for the away side but to return as a Portadown player feels like home, to be honest,” said Redman. "When I was first coming through at Portadown the dressing room was over in the other stand, there's been massive changes in the club and lots of plans for where the club is going to go next.

"That's exciting to be a part of - but first, for the team, our focus is getting out of the Championship and back in the Premiership.

"It was tough for our squad back then (in 2008/09) as it was a top-level group that never considered below, so going down at that stage was about initially dealing with the shock and unknown.

"I remember going to Donegal Celtic for that final game and the place was packed...that was a long, hard season but to get over the line and celebrate with the fans was special.

"Now Niall Currie has experience of the Championship as a manager and we've plenty of players with experience too, so hopefully we've more of an idea."

Redman’s formative years were spent in Ports red but now he returns as a husband, father and experienced player keen to give back.

"The conversation was about helping Portadown out as best I can,” he said. "I don't feel like my days are numbered.

"I’d like to help in the same way I was helped when younger coming through at Portadown from people like Mickey Collins, Keith O'Hara, Vinny Arkins and Gary Hamilton.

"The badge has changed from the first time but it’s been great to get a Portadown kit on.

"When I first put on the Portadown gear I was sending pictures to my mates!

"You would always come back here with the focus on whichever club I was with at the time but it was strange to walk out at Shamrock Park with another team...I always got a good reception from the fans.