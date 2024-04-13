Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Thoughts on the match?

"We’re disappointed to lose. I thought we were really good on it in the first-half and definitely the team that was the most assertive, but the problem is when you’re on top and don’t take your chances that we created and then we give away a goal from a set-piece and a second from a throw in – if you can’t do the basics from a defensive standpoint then it’s very hard.

"That’s as good as we’ve played with the ball in a long time. We were disappointed to go in 2-0 down but the message was to play in the same way and we would get chances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we created half a dozen with shots and crosses into dangerous areas in the first-half and ultimately they’ve had two set piece goals and another which Deanesy (Gareth Deane) saves.

"We just weren’t lethal enough and the message was to go and play, but we’ve reverted back to type with some players and they’ve gone and done their own thing.

"The second-half is messy – a complete mess with zero control. We get a goal, which wasn’t deserved if you ask me, and get a lifeline, but we don’t defend properly for the third goal, don’t track the runner and if you can’t do the basics...that’s unfortunately three goals today where the opposition haven’t carved us open or stuck one in from distance with real quality.

"If we reflect on last week as well there were poor goals where people aren’t carrying out their roles and responsibilities, so that’s disappointing and it’s something we pay attention to, but ultimately I can’t control 11 players on a string from the sideline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you lose your marker from a set piece and two players jump to the same ball from a throw in – they’re things that I ultimately can’t control and people need to take responsibility.

"We’re disappointed with the result, happy with the first-half performance and not happy with the second.”

On frustration of ways Glenavon conceded goals

"My worry at the moment is that it feels like we’re chalking off games to get this season done and that’s a concern because we had a positive statistic out there this week that we play a lot of young players and they get a lot of minutes.

"These young players are aspiring to do a lot in their careers and as I just said to them in there, you need to learn to take on the information and what we do on a weekly basis and continue to deliver and not veer away from it, because whether it’s here or in Jim Magilton or David Healy’s dressing room, all managers are the same in that we have something we want to work towards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s important that if you aspire to climb levels in the game as players that you hold information and continue to play the way that is being asked.”

On if it’s an opportunity missed with Europe on the line

"Hugely. We have fluffed our lines in so many games in recent times and that’s the disappointing part.

"We were quality there at times but gave up soft goals and don’t punish teams when we have them on the ropes – that’s the part we need to fine tune now and get right.

"That’s on me, on my recruitment moving forward and a big pre-season is needed. I came in ultimately after a manager lost his job and steadied the ship and I’m trying to move in a different direction, which takes time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know you don’t always get time in football but that’s what we have to aspire to do and we want to win more games of football at this club.