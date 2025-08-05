Irish League Round-Up: Dungannon Swifts announce two departures as Larne land winger
The Swifts have confirmed that winger Leon Boyd has agreed a new one-year extension to his contract and has subsequently moved to Limavady United on loan for the season.
Roesiders boss Paul Owens voiced his delight at linking-up with the former Glentoran ace after chasing his signature for quite some time.
He added: “He comes with great pedigree after just winning the Irish Cup and featured for Dungannon in Europe last week.
"Leon has shown a great desire to come to Limavady and get regular games and I have to thank Limavady for facilitating the move.
"He can play in numerous positions and we are all excited to see what he can add to the squad.”
Meanwhile, Swifts defender Dylan King has left Stangmore Park to join Portstewart on a permanent basis.
In a club statement, Dungannon posted: “Dylan has made significant contributions to the club during his two tenures, and he will leave with cherished memories.”
Elsewhere, Maltese youth international Alfie Bridgman has put pen-to-paper following a successful trial period at Larne.
Inver Reds boss Nathan Rooney hailed his new recruit, stating: “He provides a really good left foot with great finishing skills and can play in a variety of positions.
"If he shows hunger and drive he will catch the eye throughout this campaign.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.