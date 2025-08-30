Annagh United sit with four wins from four Playr-Fit Championship fixtures – with the second-tier’s first side having to show steel as well as skill in a 2-1 defeat of Newington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maximum points on the day – and for the season – arrived thanks to a slick opening goal by Adetobi Jinadu before Jay Donnelly’s second-half equaliser.

However, a rapid response by high-flying Annagh featured James Convie as the hero to cap good work by Craig Taylor and restore home control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newington, who remain without a win, could not make the most of Annagh’s red card entering the closing stages when Odhran Skelton was sent off for handball.

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/INPHO)

Here’s the verdict of Annagh manager Ciaran McGurgan:

JAMES CONVIE...

"Convie, on his day, is as good as any player in the country.

"He's back enjoying his football and I thought he took the game by the scruff of the neck today...he wanted to get on the ball and make things happen.

"Driving the team forward...whereas if you're trying a pass and lose possession it's coming straight back at you.

"He fully deserved his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought today he showed that wee bit of maturity and driving with the ball in those conditions really helped us.

"Craig (Taylor) did well for the assist, driving down that left side...which I'd like to see more of, to be honest.

"He did really well and was just running out of steam so we switched it up with the substitution.”

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"The first half they had most of the possession, the wind was horrendous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conditions were horrible, even for them, just hard to play in.

"We scored a really good goal with the amount of passes even before it.

"So that gave us a bit of a cushion for the second half but we maybe came out too comfortable.

"Then we found ourselves in a game once they equalised and it was probably fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After that we stepped it up and that quick response was really crucial.

"Then to show that bit of character in the last 10 minutes with 10 was really important when Newington were throwing the kitchen sink at us.”

TOP OF THE TABLE...

"Absolutely buzzing with the start to the season and I think there are more levels as well.

"We've huffed and puffed in some of the games.

"Bearing in mind we're missing two of our key players today in Lee Upton and Ryan Swan, both through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Niall Henderson, our captain, had a family bereavement during the week, which is why he didn't start.

"So that's the spine of your team...taking into consideration all of that then I think it's a massive three points.”

RED CARD...

"Odhran Skelton has come in from Dollingstown and done really, really well.

"I'd need to see the handball back...probably from where I was it did look like handball, others saying not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But then we showed that character in the last 10 minutes to ride out the storm."

CLUB PROGRESS...

"I think we're in a better position....we've signed well and with a lot of hungry players.

"We can only beat what's put in front of us and we've done that so far.

"But it's a long season and everybody knows how it can quickly change in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're certainly not going to get carried away after four games (but) it makes everybody's job a wee bit easier.

"It's a good position to be in for the club so there's pride in that.

"You go back 10 years ago and you wouldn't even have been seen as a steady Championship club.