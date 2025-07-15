Irish League side 'apologise unreservedly' to manager after confirming exit following 'unexpected revelations' of club's financial situation

Irish League outfit Banbridge Town have “apologised unreservedly” to outgoing manager David McCullough and his backroom staff as their tenure ended after only three weeks following confirmation of the club’s worrying financial situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an earlier statement on Tuesday evening, Banbridge confirmed “the very existence of the club” was potentially at risk after a presentation made at their AGM revealed serious financial issues with an emergency committee formed to help guide them through a challenging period.

A further update has now confirmed that former Portadown midfielder McCullough, who was appointed on June 25, has departed with Banbridge acknowledging that he would have been operating under “dramatically altered working parameters” to that agreed at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCullough previously served as U20 manager at Portadown and had brought his backroom staff from Shamrock Park to the new position at the Premier Intermediate League club.

David McCullough was appointed new manager at Banbridge Town on June 25. (Photo by Banbridge Town FC)

Banbridge have expressed their disappointment that McCullough’s reign has came to “such a horrible and premature end”.

"The emergency committee of Banbridge Town FC can today confirm that David McCullough's brief tenure as first team manager has ended,” the club said in a statement. “Following unexpected revelations at the recent club AGM regarding the club's financial situation, subsequent discussions took place with David and his staff.

"During these discussions it became clear that the basis under which David and his staff had accepted their roles during discussions with the previous Chairman and Treasurer was simply never viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a club we are devastated that his time at the club has come to such a horrible and premature end. David and his staff have brought such energy and professionalism to the club during the last three weeks.

“The emergency committee were unanimous in wanting their roles at the club to continue, but with such dramatically altered working parameters we are fully understanding of their decision. Their understanding throughout difficult discussions over the last few days has been way above what we as a club deserved.

“On behalf of the club, the emergency committee have apologised unreservedly to David and his staff, Bryan Pentland, Scott McCordick, Gordon Anderson and Luke Bush for the events which have occurred. We would like to wish the five of them all the very best for their future careers in the game.

“An announcement on the future management structure for the first team will be made in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge are due to get their new league campaign underway with an away trip to Dergview on August 23 and remain hopeful that the current financial issues can be resolved.

"At the Club AGM on Wednesday 9th July 2025 when the outgoing Chairman and Treasurer were presenting their reports to the members, it became immediately obvious that the club's financial situation was such that it presented a serious risk to the future of the club,” a statement from the club read.

“After a short period of analysis by a group of current and former members, it has become clear that the issues which have been brought to light have the potential to threaten the very existence of the club if measures to address these issues are not implemented immediately.

"The full extent of these issues has yet to be determined and this process is likely to take some time for the club to identify, understand and adequately address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Club members have taken the decision to establish an emergency committee which has commenced work immediately with a single, clear goal of ensuring the long term survival of the club.

“Difficult decisions will have to be taken both on and off the pitch to address the situation which the club now finds itself in.

"These decisions will undoubtedly bring with them immediate challenges and there may be backward steps required to ensure that we can move forward sustainably in the years which follow.

“The emergency committee has been heartened by the support of club members, our supporters, our commercial partners and sponsors, and the local community in the days since the issues first came to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank everyone for their understanding and their assistance so far and would encourage anyone who would like to contribute to the future of the club in any way to get in touch and get involved.