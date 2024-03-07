Lisburn Distillery manager Barry Johnston. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Barry Johnston’s side won the thriller at Iveagh Park with Cliftonville loanee Gerard Storey scoring twice, but they’ll now lose the points after Rathfriland protested about the involvement of Curtis Woods.

Woods came off the bench in the 81st minute for his 14th league appearance of the season, but Distillery were found to have been in breach of Rule 28 of NIFL Premier Intermediate League Rules 2023/24, which relates to replacement of players on the team sheet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland have been handed a 3-0 victory, sending them into second spot – just one point behind leaders Limavady United – in their first season in the Irish League pyramid while Distillery will drop from eighth to 10th.

Rule 28 reads: “After the team sheets have been completed and submitted to the Football Management System to the Referee and if the match has not yet kicked off, the following shall apply:

“(a) If any of the first eleven players named on the team sheet are not able to start the match due to unexpected physical incapacity, they can be replaced only by any of the seven (7) substitutes named on the initial team sheet. The substitute(s) in question can then be replaced by a player(s) not named on the initial team sheet, so that the quota of substitutes is not reduced.

"During the match, five (5) players can still be substituted. The replaced player(s) must be removed from the team sheet and not be available for selection for this fixture.

“(b) If any of the seven (7) substitutes named on the team sheet are not able to be fielded due to unexpected physical incapacity, they can be replaced by any player not named on the initial team sheet, so that the quota of substitutes is not reduced. During the match, five (5) players can still be substituted. The replaced player(s) must be removed from the team sheet and not be available for selection for this fixture.

"Any amendments to the team sheet in accordance with points (a) and (b) above must be communicated to the opposing team manager in the presence of one of the Match Officials as soon as possible prior to the commencement of the match.”

A statement from NIFL read: “The NI Football League can confirm that the NIFL Competitions Committee have ruled on a breach of Premier Intermediate League Rules.

“The eligibility of a Lisburn Distillery player Cutis Woods was raised in relation to his appearance in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League match against Rathfriland Rangers on 20 February 2024.

“In accordance with the NIFL Premier Intermediate League Rules 2023/24, the NIFL Competitions Committee were called to review a protest received from Rathfriland Rangers with the committee determining that Lisburn Distillery FC has been found in breach of Rule 28 of the NIFL Premier Intermediate League Rules 2023/24.