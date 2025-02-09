Irish League star 'feeling back home' after marking club return with brace to boost Golden Boot charge

Michael McLellan admits he’s “feeling back home” after marking his H&W Welders return by scoring a brace in their 3-0 Championship win over Annagh United and further pulling clear in the league’s Golden Boot race.

The former Linfield striker returned for his third spell at the Blanchflower Stadium during the recent transfer window, just a matter of months after leaving for neighbours Dundela, where he started the current campaign by netting 21 league goals in 23 appearances.

McLellan is a proven marksman at Championship level having registered double figures in each of his last five seasons and wasted no time in making an immediate impact for the Welders, who continue to chase Premiership promotion.

The 32-year-old produced a quickfire double to give Paul Kee’s side a first half advantage before Daylen Farren struck in the dying seconds as the Welders extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Michael McLellan marked his H&W Welders return by scoring a brace against Annagh United. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

They sit third, nine points adrift of leaders Bangor and two behind Limavady United while having games in hand on both, and McLellan’s arrival helps soften the blow of losing talisman Tiarnan O’Connor to Larne.

McLellan currently holds a five-goal advantage over Bangor striker Matthew Ferguson in the race to be crowned top scorer – O’Connor had also netted 18 before departing – while Armagh City youngster Igor Rutkowski comes next on 13.

"I've been training for three weeks because the game against Institute was called off and then the Irish Cup weekend, so I've been itching to get on the pitch and play,” McLellan told the club’s media channel. “The main thing I wanted to do was put the ball in the net and get the win for the team.

"It has been really good and I've settled in well. I'm feeling back home and it feels good.

"This year I feel confident. I probably should have scored more in the first half but the most important thing was getting in ahead at half-time and getting three points.

"We played well overall and controlled large parts of the game. I was staying away before becoming alive in the box and it was good. We should have scored a couple more as a team so there are positives to take into the next game."

Speaking during an interview after returning last month, McLellan, who has also previously spent time with Portadown, Ballymena United and Ards, stated his intention is now to retire with the Championship club.

"The biggest thing that really attracted me to the Welders is I feel like it's my club,” he said. “It's where I spent a large portion of my career and when I first came to the Welders I was thinking about retiring.

"Gary Smyth gave me an opportunity which got me back enjoying my football again and I fell in love with the club.

"It's a great club...I've memories of mum being here at matches and both of my sons will hopefully be able to see me play and enjoy themselves.

"If I didn't come to the Welders in the first place I don't think I'd be playing football now and I have a huge debt to pay them for that.