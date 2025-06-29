Irish League star hails 'mentality and mindset' of teenage sensation after earning dream Chelsea move

Rory Hale has praised the “mentality and mindset” of teenage sensation Chris Atherton which helped the Glenavon youngster seal a dream move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Hale, who is one of the Irish League’s top talents and captained Cliftonville to BetMcLean Cup glory last season, runs his own coaching business, RH Coaching, which has played an important role in Atherton’s development.

Atherton is amongst the most exciting young stars to emerge from Northern Ireland’s top-flight in recent years and made his senior Lurgan Blues debut aged only 13 years and 329 days, becoming the youngest player to feature in a match in the United Kingdom.

Now 16, Atherton racked up 24 Premiership appearances for Glenavon last season, scoring his maiden goal in March’s 2-0 win over Loughgall, and will take the next step in his journey at Stamford Bridge.

Rory Hale played an important role in Chris Atherton's development over recent years. (Photo by RH Coaching)

Hale has worked with Atherton for three years and watched on closely as the talented teen developed into a senior star – something which was never in doubt for the Reds midfielder.

"May 2022, Chris’s dad contacted me and trusted me in maximising his potential and getting the very best out of him on & off the pitch,” said Hale on his RH Coaching Facebook page. “June 2025, Chris sets off on his dream to be a Premier League footballer for Chelsea.

“In a world where everyone gets handed everything to them, this young man doesn’t fall into this category.

"It took longer in the car to get to Solitude than the actual session lasted. He done this every single week for three years, sometimes two or three times a week when off school.

“He even done his sessions on the same day he trained with Glenavon first team that evening. With a mentality and mindset like that he was always destined to do well.

“Some kids set targets on how their season goes, what trials they want to get & how far they get in the national team. Not Chris.

“His goal into last season was break into first team & score his first goal at 15 years of age. He done this with ease.

“I could go on all day over the good memories, and the bad memories. Not only is he technically excellent, and wants to get better. Mentally he’s as tough as they come.

“I thank his family for trusting in me to help him get that 1% better, because at the end of the day it was all down to Chris. Best of luck my wee mate. From everyone at RH Coaching."

Atherton has received widespread praise for his performances with Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin labelling him as “one of the brightest prospects coming out of Irish League football in the last number of years”.

Chris’ father Stephen has thanked Hale for the pivotal role he played and also highlighted Gary Hamilton, who handed his son that historic maiden senior appearance in September 2022.

"During Christopher’s football journey so far we have met so many good people, but two men above all are responsible for our son’s development, not only as a player but just as importantly as a young man – those two people are Gary Hamilton and Rory Hale,” said Stephen. “Gary treats Christopher like a son, and Rory treats him like a wee brother.

“As a family we can never repay them for what they have done for Christopher down through these amazing years.

“We know that Christopher will do everything to make them both proud and repay them in the only way that he knows, on the pitch.